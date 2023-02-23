• Stephen Goldfinch, a South Carolina legislator, said he is "not trying to build a wall" around the state, but "we think that people should have to pay their fair share when they show up," as he pushes a bill to charge new residents $500 for a driver's license and vehicle registration, dubbed the "Yankee tax."

• Daniel Elie Bouaziz, an art dealer in Palm Beach County, Fla., faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings for $75,000 to $240,000.

• Phillip Gunn, Mississippi House speaker, oversaw passage of the Pregnancy Resource Act to expand tax credits for women and families after most abortions were banned in the state, with the bill headed to the Senate.

• Matthew Flores, who police say was driving the car of a slain South Florida Lyft driver and was jailed on $2 million bond, was charged with first-degree murder, grand theft auto, possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence, though in an entirely separate case.

• Jim Justice, West Virginia governor, said "we should never forget" as he signed a bill establishing Nov. 14 as a memorial day for what's been called the worst sports disaster in U.S. history, a plane crash in 1970 that killed most of Marshall University's football team.

• Mustafa Qadiri of Irvine, Calif., was sentenced to 4½ years in prison for fraudulently obtaining $5 million in pandemic relief loans and spending it on personal items and luxury vacations as well as a Ferrari, a Bentley and a Lamborghini.

• Sharon Byrdsong, schools superintendent in Norfolk, Va., offered no comment as the mother of a 6-year-old who brought a handgun to school was charged in the incident, which came weeks after a 6-year-old boy in Newport News shot and wounded his teacher.

• Christian Plummer faces up to 20 years in prison after being linked to six bank robberies in the San Francisco area that netted $7,900, getting convicted of one of them but later getting supervised release and, a couple weeks later, prosecutors say, robbing a bank.

• John Carmichael, a Kansas legislator, took note of the 50th anniversary of the Watergate hearings as the state ethics commission faces an attempt to curtail its power, saying, "Perhaps we've forgotten what happens when government runs amok in the darkness of the night."