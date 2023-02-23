Lawmaking in a flash





The 144-page public-schools-suck bill was filed Monday and immediately passed in essence. That's unless a dozen or more of the Republican legislators listed as co-sponsors suddenly take issue with themselves.

The Sanders administration plan has been to get the bill out of the Senate this week and into law by the middle of next week, with eight or nine days of perfunctory faux-review. That way, all these nagging questions about what this or that means and how this or that may work can be dispensed with by use of the right-wing talking points by which Arkansas is now governed.

After all, what is the advantage of having a four-fifths legislative majority and enough co-sponsors to pass a bill pre-emptively if you burden yourself with trying to account for all the complexities, curiosities and uncertainties of your bill to a few self-interested educators and a handful of liberal legislators who can't manage to get votes from more than a third of the state's electorate?

So, we face a debate likely to go pretty much as follows:

A badly outnumbered Democratic legislator asks, "As I understand, this bill will provide per-pupil vouchers totaling a little less than $7,000 for enrollment in private schools. But the elite private schools in Little Rock charge tuitions of $15,000 to $18,000, as I understand. So, will everybody in private and parochial schools get charged just the $7,000 or so now available to public school students for transfer?

"Or, if not, and public school transfers to private schools don't amount to much because of the difference in voucher value and the actual tuition cost that middle-class parents can't afford even with $7,000, will the better-off parents of the elite students now in the elite private schools be able to take a voucher of $7,000 or so and realize a personal savings of 50 percent or so per kid, with the savings coming straight from taxpayers, while public school parents get nothing except rhetoric from Republican politicians that the public schools stink and that all they need to fix that is to ante up for any costs exceeding the $7,000 so that their kids can get quality educations just like the well-to-do kids? For that matter, doesn't the bill provide that, in the third year and thereafter, the voucher value could drop according to the number of students using them? Isn't this mainly an upper-class discount bill?

"And, by the way," the Democratic legislator continues, "doesn't this bill put the state at risk for violating the Lake View case law that its constitutional duty is to provide an adequate and equitable education for all its children? Or is the majority party counting on the now-Republicanized Arkansas Supreme Court to keep that from happening, even to undo the adequate and equitable requirement if the case is reopened?"

"And another thing: Does this proposed repeal of the fair dismissal law for teachers mean that one petty school principal could fire at will a teacher he doesn't like without following any process or accountability at all?"

A smug Republican sponsor of the bill replies, "May I remind my colleague that we've placed a time limit on debate on this bill and that he should ask shorter questions? And may I remind him that the issue here is freedom and greater opportunity? And, having said that, I'd like to call for immediate consideration of the bill, since all we're likely to get from the minute minority is more of this nitpicking. Call the roll."

A couple of hours later, a Republican "aye" voter asks another, "Did you listen to that guy's question about how these vouchers will eventually just save money for people whose kids are already in public schools? Do you think that's possibly so?"

The other Republican "aye" voter responds, "I don't listen to those liberal ... ."

A couple of hours later still, Sanders goes on Fox to boast unchallenged of her self-proclaimed "signature" accomplishment of transforming education in a backwoods state and doing so with the greatest legislative advancement for education in our lifetimes.

That mostly better-off people would benefit would not be one of her bullet-item talking points. She's seeking a national profile, not practical or measured effect in Arkansas.

Tucker Carlson, her host, might add that he spent a little more than a year working for some newspaper in Arkansas and, man, they need help because it was the cast of "Deliverance" down there. Why, he might say, some governor of Arkansas once moved out of the Governor's Mansion and into a trailer on the grounds.

At that point Sanders' talking-point wiring would short-circuit and she'd start spewing, in no particular order, "liberal" and "indoctrination" and "woke" and "open" and "border" and "Hunter" and "laptop" and "normal" and "crazy."

A year or so later nothing would have changed except the private-school parent would have bought his kid a 5-series BMW to take to school instead of the previously planned 3-series.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







