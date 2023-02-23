Not transparent to all

Re HB1399 on no notices in newspapers: I was not aware that all of Arkansas has broadband. So how can this bill be acceptable to essentially remove public notices from one fourth of the citizens? If public notices go to online on government websites, we are not being transparent to all citizens.

BJ SCOTT

Little Rock

In the minority, so ...

Just speaking about Arkansas ... If the Senate has 29 Republicans and six Democrats, and the House has 82 Republicans and 18 Democrats, how can the Dems be blamed for everything?

Has Webster's changed the definition of "minority"?

JEAN WHITE

Little Rock

Elected leaders lying

It's difficult to see what's in front of our noses and to recall what's in the back of our minds since we have a sort of "amnesia switch" that enables us to edit out what we don't wish to remember.

The American people can deal with and overcome anything they confront as long as they know their elected leaders are not lying to them, about them, or lying to themselves. If they lie, you can't depend on anything from them, ever.

The scripture in the sixth chapter of Proverbs gives the seven deadly sins, as they are known. The book says all are an abomination to God. It gives the term "liars" twice in just four verses. We have a very large number of folks in the federal government and in our state's government who still have great admiration and adulation for the pathological liar who was refused a second term in the presidency in the last general election. Also for the one who lied for him to us, and has not, to my knowledge, repudiated him and his cabal.

One definition of "bold" in the dictionary is "impudent." Another is "shameless." Another definition of "impudent" is to be heedless of consequences while lacking judgment or caution.

Far more citizens in Arkansas didn't vote in this last election than did. The ongoing chaos and wreckage that is presently in process at the Capitol is the result of that. And she has the chutzpah to say what she will do in her second term.

KARL HANSEN

Hensley

Trampling our rights

Session after session, election after election, the Legislature has put forth constitutional amendments with deceptive or outright false titles and items hidden within the text that do not match the stated purpose. Now they are again attempting to restrict the ability of the people to bring initiated acts and amendments before the voters (SB260).

Last election's Issue 3 would have required signatures from 45 counties instead of the current minimum of 15. It was rejected by the voters. Now, the Ledge wants to make it 50 counties. The excuse is that with the requirement for only 15 counties an out-of-state interest can easily garner signatures from urban areas to get an item on the ballot while ignoring rural Arkansans. I don't think we have 15 urban counties that can be canvassed without including many rural voters. It is a false argument just to make it more difficult for the citizens to bring proposed laws and amendments before the voters.

I urge the citizens of Arkansas to contact their legislators to ask them to oppose efforts to make it more difficult for the people to bring issues before the voters. And contact the governor's office to urge her to veto such a measure if it reaches her office. It is time for the Legislature to stick to the business of running state government and stop trying to trample the people's ability to participate in their own interests.

MARK BARNHARD

Little Rock

Proposals troubling

Gov. Sarah Sanders' enthusiastic criticism of our state's school system makes me wonder what is going on. What happened? Is she saying that her predecessor did a lousy job and now she has to clean up the mess he left in education? Or does her criticism go further back up the line and include her father and Lake View v. Huckabee?

If our school system is in as much trouble as she says, it didn't just happen. Who's to blame? Is it possible that our underfunded (income tax cut), underpaid (Governor Sanders), hardworking teachers and administrators are doing a pretty good job after all, and Sarah Sanders' pronouncements are just more Trumpesque hot air?

Regardless, Governor Sanders says parents should have the choice of where their children go to school. They already have this right. But it does not necessarily follow that the state's money should leave the public education system and go with the student to the school of the parents' choice.

The governor's proposal would send the foundation support to the school of the parents' choice. Public school revenue will be reduced by $7,349 per departing student next year; but because of economies of scale in education, total cost of the state education system will be barely lessened. Cuts in programs will have to be made, or funding (taxes) increased.

Were that squeeze not bad enough, the governor has also proposed a minimum wage increase for all teachers. Not only does increasing the minimum wage raise the lowest paid, but also it usually shifts the entire wage structure upward. Again, program cuts or higher taxes.

It will be interesting to see how the Department of Finance and Administration scores these proposals. Increasing the costs of public education while reducing public school revenue does not appear to be a promising recipe for improving education opportunities for the vast majority of our children. In fact, such policies are likely to be devastating to public education in Arkansas.

LEN WHITE

Fayetteville

Taking money away

I want to ask my state representative, Rick McClure, and my state senator, Alan Clark, what they have against the public schools of Hot Spring County. Why take money away from Glen Rose schools, or the Malvern district, or Magnet Cove? If our public schools are so poor, why do we have no private nor religious schools?

TOM DILLARD

Malvern