Little Rock man who had evidence thrown out in weapons case pleads guilty anyway

A Little Rock man arrested in 2019, who successfully argued that drugs and seven firearms seized as evidence in a no-warrant search should be excluded from his trial, reversed course Tuesday and pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Justin Thabit, 42, of Little Rock, recently succeeded in getting the physical evidence against him tossed after a federal judge determined it was obtained illegally, but incriminating statements he reportedly gave to police the day of the search were left on the table for prosecutors to use against him. His trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, and until his plea, all indications were that Thabit and his attorney, Michael Kaiser of Little Rock, were prepared to face a jury.

Thabit, who was on parole at the time of his arrest on June 18, 2019, had argued that when police searched his girlfriend's home they did so illegally because Thabit's legal residence according to Arkansas Department of Corrections parole paperwork listed his mother's address. Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. agreed and ordered the physical evidence collected from the house to be excluded but left Thabit's statement admitting to possession of drugs and guns in the court record for a jury to consider. In response, Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron McCree dismissed two of the charges in the original indictment.

Thabit was originally indicted Dec. 4, 2019, on one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of an unregistered firearm. A superseding indictment handed up earlier this month amended those charges to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On Tuesday, Thabit pleaded guilty to one of the original counts of a felon in possession of firearms and moved for dismissal of the superseding indictment and the remaining counts in the original indictment. Marshall initially questioned the dismissal of the remaining counts before he accepted Thabit's plea agreement, which contained a provision for Thabit to be sentenced to a calculated range of 77 to 96 months in prison when he is sentenced a few months from now or an allowance for him to withdraw his plea and go to trial if the agreement is rejected.

Part of Marshall's hesitation had to do with a provision that if Thabit were to qualify as an armed career criminal he could be subject to a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison up to a maximum of life. McCree said he and Kaiser had both looked over Thabit's criminal history and neither believed the enhancement would apply but that if it did, Thabit would be able to retract his plea under provisions contained in Rule 11(c)(1)(c) of the federal rules of criminal procedure.

"What's proposed in the agreement is a binding range the parties are agreeing to that I must use in deciding a just and fair sentence under law," Marshall said. "But, caveat, there's also this possibility of the Armed Career Criminal Act coming into play ... that creates some uncertainty here."

After hearing the underlying facts related to the offense, Marshall agreed to accept Thabit's plea but held off on accepting the plea agreement until he has reviewed a pre-sentence report to be compiled by the U.S. Probation Office, a report that is usually completed within three to four months following a plea or conviction.

Although McCree asked for a preliminary forfeiture order to be entered in regard to the firearms, Marshall was adamant that no forfeiture go through until after the pre-sentence report -- the "PSR" -- is submitted and agreed to. Neither McCree nor Kaiser objected.

"Hopefully," Kaiser said, "Mr. McCree and I know what we are talking about on this [Armed Career Criminal Act] issue."

"What is it President Reagan used to say, 'trust but verify'?" Marshall said. "I do trust you, ... and I know you've worked very hard on it. ... There will be no disposition of these assets until the court makes a final ruling."

Marshall said should Thabit be determined to qualify for an enhanced sentence under the Armed Career Criminal Act, he would reject the plea agreement and allow Thabit to withdraw his guilty plea.

"We'll push rewind in the case and be back where we were," he said, "almost ready to go to trial."