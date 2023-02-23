Police beat: Wendy's employee injured in shooting; LR man arrested on 3 felony counts

Wendy's employee injured in shooting

An employee of a Wendy's in Jacksonville was injured in a shooting at the restaurant Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Wendy's at 708 W. Main St., near the Jacksonville Shopping Center, at 7:57 a.m., Jacksonville police said in a news release.

Police spokeswoman April Kiser said the victim, whose name wasn't released Wednesday, was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

In a release Wednesday evening, police said they found a vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects at 950 Military Road.

They said they learned that the vehicle had been occupied by Christ Manning and Kaynisea Lewis.

Lewis was found, interviewed and charged in connection with the shooting, police said. They said they were still looking for Manning.

LR man arrested on 3 felony counts

The Arkansas State Police early Wednesday arrested a man they say was driving drunk and had drugs and a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.

A trooper pulled over Sean Jackson, 28, of Little Rock, around 2:47 a.m. because he was observed driving carelessly, the report states. The location of the arrest had been redacted by Pulaski County jail employees.

Jackson had watery, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, and blew a Breathalyzer test result of 0.085, the report says. The legal blood-alcohol limit in Arkansas is 0.08.

A search of the vehicle recovered suspected marijuana, tramadol and a gun that had been reported stolen in Little Rock, the report says.

Police determined Jackson is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces three felony counts -- possession of a firearm by a certain person, theft by receiving of a firearm and a drug possession charge -- as well as a misdemeanor drug count and counts of carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, careless and prohibited driving and not having liability insurance.

Jackson was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday night on a $10,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.