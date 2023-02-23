Man arrested in shooting that killed Camden student, police say

The Camden Police Department arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one high school student dead and another injured.

Dquaveus Benton, 18, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder and is currently housed in the Ouachita County jail.

Camden police responded to shots fired on Cleveland Avenue and Chestnut Street shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

A news release from the Camden Police Department states that upon arrival at the scene, officers found the dead victim with a gunshot wound in the chest, and the injured victim with a non life-threatening gunshot wound in his foot. An ambulance transported the injured victim to Ouachita County Medical Center.

Camden Fairview Superintendent Johnny Embry also sent out a release stating that the school had been made aware of the shooting and that the two victims were Camden Fairview High School students.

The district said they would not identify the students until Camden police notified the family and publicly identified the victims.

The release also stated mental health therapists would be present at the high school Friday, and an increased law enforcement presence at the high school and middle school.

In the release, Embry states, "We have already heard from many concerned members of our community. Thank you for reaching out and offering support. To clear up any rumors, no district buses were present when the shooting occurred. There was no altercation on our school campus and there is no indication that there was an incident or any weapons present at CFHS today."

Embry also called for prayers for the victims and all of Camden Fairview, saying, "This is a tragedy that impacts everyone in our community."