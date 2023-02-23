LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Missy Harris and the Misfits at Hibernia Irish Tavern





■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999

8-11 p.m.: Ben & Doug

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Larry Fleet, with Ben Burgess ($25-$50)

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Cole Huddleson

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:45 p.m.: Steepwater Band, with deFrance ($15 advance, $20 door)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour with Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: S.G. Goodman, Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster ($15)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Pamela Hopkins

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mike

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Steve Boyster

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

6-9 p.m.: Shilah Molina

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Satisfaction (Rolling Stones tribute band) ($25-$39)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6-8:30 p.m.: The Piano Man

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: DJ G-Force

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: The P.C. Band ($20-$600)

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

8 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Missy Harris & the Misfits

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson Band

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

2 a.m.: deFrance

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30 p.m.: Glowdiac Aquarius & Pisces ($15)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: The Ed Smith Trio

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Slutbomb, Moonmane, Cavort Usurp, Zilla

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Colour Design, Nighdrator, Always Tired ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Johnny Fritts

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

10 p.m.: Good Foot, with Cosmic Cream ($8)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

6:50 p.m.: Turnpike Troubadours, Avett Brothers ($39.50-$125)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

10 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: West Miller

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Rusty Roosters

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

9 p.m.: Magnolia Brown ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: Jeff Coleman

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7-9 p.m.: Patti Steel and Samantha Hunt

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

5:30 p.m.: Full House & The Bel Airs ($8)

9 p.m.: Grateful Talking Deadheads ($15)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

8 p.m.: Ashley McBryde ($39.50-$49.50)

GRAVETTE

◼️ The Recreation Parlor, 104 Second Ave. SE; (479) 344-2044

8-11 p.m.: Jed Clampit

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075

8 p.m.: Showgirls ($10)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

9-11:59 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave.; (501) 463-9463

6-9 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dexter Rowe Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222½ E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Tooter Deal Band

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co., 201 S. First St.; (479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: Larry B

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: "Kim Keys" with DJ P Smooth ($20-$200)

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Greg Madden

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: The Jellies with Debbie Herden

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2 a.m.: Louder Than Bombs

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Beyonce Night of Renaissance Party ($15 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Griffin & Friends

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

9:30 p.m.: Ghost town Blues Band ($12)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: The Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Dream Baby Dream, Chloe Cherry, OR ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Johnny Fritts

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Moonshroom ($8)

ALMA

◼️ Skokus Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St.; (479) 632-2129

7:30 p.m.: Allan Harris

CABOT

◼️ Hardrider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-0444

8 p.m.: Lost & Found Band ($5)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Lane Bricker

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson Band

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Stone the Crow ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Thrifty Biscuits Band

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.: Karla Case Band

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

8 p.m.: Ashley McBryde, with Faren Rachels ($24-$64)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7-10 p.m.: Red Oak Ruse

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Larkin Poe ($25-$115)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424

9 p.m.: "Turn Down for Wat: Pt. 11," with DJ Sewell ($10-$175)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Aaron Owens

◼️ Kuntrys Blue Collar Bar, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571

7-10 p.m.: Nate Turner

◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (870) 669-9946

7 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dexter Rowe Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Blackstrap

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.

7 p.m.: Delivered

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: Josh Lawrence Trio

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Harrisong

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Terry "Big T" Williams ($10)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Nolan McNeill

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

4-7 p.m.: Fonky Donkey Blues Jam ($5-$35)

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkwaystoday, 22733 N. U.S. 71; (479) 634-3791

5 p.m.: Squirrel Jam

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jay Hancock

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6-9 p.m.: Sprungbilly

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Colony House, with Little Image ($18-$25)

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Bluegrass Monday with Kody Norris Show ($10)

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Silversun Pickups, with Paris Jackson ($27-$45)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ Bears Den Pizza, 235 S. Farris Road; (501) 328-5556

8 p.m.: Otonic

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: The Stews, with Easy Honey ($13-$20)

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Cadaverous

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

8 p.m.: Home Free ($45-$65)

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Dawes performs at 8:30 p.m. April 11, at the Rev Room in Little Rock, and tickets, $35, are on sale at revroom.com.

◼️ Iris DeMent performs at 7 p.m. May 25 at the Performing Arts Theater of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, and tickets, $35 for members or $42 for nonmembers, are on sale at my.arkmfa.org.

◼️ Bright Eyes performs May 15 at The Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $35-$50, are available at ticketweb.com.

◼️ Bill Callahan performs March 10 at Clapp Auditorium on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville, and tickets, $27.50 in advance at Eventbrite.com or $30 at the door if any remain.

◼️ Kane Brown performs April 1 at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $49-$129, are on sale.

◼️ The Tedeschi Trucks Band performs April 28 at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $39.50-$124.50, are on sale.

◼️ The Chicks, with Wild Rivers, perform July 22 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $39.50-139.50, are on sale at Ticketmaster and at the arena box office.

◼️ Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons perform July 28 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $49-$129, are on sale.

◼️ Disturbed, with Breaking Benjamin and JINJER, performs at 6 :30 p.m. July 29 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $39.50-$129.50, are on sale at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

◼️ Jelly Roll, with Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis perform Aug. 24 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $39.75-$99.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Jason Aldean, with Mitchell Ten Penny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver, performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $44.75-$179.75, are on sale.

◼️ Godsmack, with Prevail, performs at 7 p.m. May 9, and tickets, $35-$139.50, are on sale.

◼️ The Avett Brothers perform at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $45-$99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Ulysses Owens Jr. performs at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, and tickets, $33-$53, are on sale at waltonartscenter.org, (479) 443-5600 or at the center box office.

