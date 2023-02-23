LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Missy Harris and the Misfits at Hibernia Irish Tavern

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999
8-11 p.m.: Ben & Doug
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Larry Fleet, with Ben Burgess ($25-$50)
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Cole Huddleson
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:45 p.m.: Steepwater Band, with deFrance ($15 advance, $20 door)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Trio
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour with Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8 p.m.: S.G. Goodman, Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster ($15)
◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Pamela Hopkins
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mike
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Steve Boyster
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
6-9 p.m.: Shilah Molina
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: Satisfaction (Rolling Stones tribute band) ($25-$39)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674
6-8:30 p.m.: The Piano Man
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ WXYZ Bar
8-11 p.m.: DJ G-Force
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
8 p.m.-2 a.m.: The P.C. Band ($20-$600)
◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
8 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: Missy Harris & the Misfits
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson Band
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
2 a.m.: deFrance
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8:30 p.m.: Glowdiac Aquarius & Pisces ($15)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: The Ed Smith Trio
◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Slutbomb, Moonmane, Cavort Usurp, Zilla
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Colour Design, Nighdrator, Always Tired ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Johnny Fritts
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
10 p.m.: Good Foot, with Cosmic Cream ($8)
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
6:50 p.m.: Turnpike Troubadours, Avett Brothers ($39.50-$125)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
10 p.m.: Ryan Harmon
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: West Miller
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Rusty Roosters
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
9 p.m.: Magnolia Brown ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Jay Hancock
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.: Jeff Coleman
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7-9 p.m.: Patti Steel and Samantha Hunt
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
5:30 p.m.: Full House & The Bel Airs ($8)
9 p.m.: Grateful Talking Deadheads ($15)
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live
8 p.m.: Ashley McBryde ($39.50-$49.50)
GRAVETTE
◼️ The Recreation Parlor, 104 Second Ave. SE; (479) 344-2044
8-11 p.m.: Jed Clampit
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave; (501) 627-4075
8 p.m.: Showgirls ($10)
◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
9-11:59 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave.; (501) 463-9463
6-9 p.m.: Hillestad
◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dexter Rowe Band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222½ E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Tooter Deal Band
OZARK
◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co., 201 S. First St.; (479) 667-2739
7 p.m.: Larry B
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8-11 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
8 p.m.: "Kim Keys" with DJ P Smooth ($20-$200)
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Greg Madden
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: The Jellies with Debbie Herden
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2 a.m.: Louder Than Bombs
◼️ Rev Room
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Beyonce Night of Renaissance Party ($15 advance, $20 day of show)
◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3-5 p.m.: Griffin & Friends
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
9:30 p.m.: Ghost town Blues Band ($12)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: The Blue Jazz Duo
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Dream Baby Dream, Chloe Cherry, OR ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Johnny Fritts
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.: Moonshroom ($8)
ALMA
◼️ Skokus Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St.; (479) 632-2129
7:30 p.m.: Allan Harris
CABOT
◼️ Hardrider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-0444
8 p.m.: Lost & Found Band ($5)
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Lane Bricker
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson Band
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Stone the Crow ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Thrifty Biscuits Band
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.: Karla Case Band
EL DORADO
◼️ First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com
8 p.m.: Ashley McBryde, with Faren Rachels ($24-$64)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7-10 p.m.: Red Oak Ruse
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: Larkin Poe ($25-$115)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424
9 p.m.: "Turn Down for Wat: Pt. 11," with DJ Sewell ($10-$175)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
9-11:55 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Aaron Owens
◼️ Kuntrys Blue Collar Bar, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571
7-10 p.m.: Nate Turner
◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (870) 669-9946
7 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dexter Rowe Band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Blackstrap
OZARK
◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.
7 p.m.: Delivered
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8-11 p.m.: Josh Lawrence Trio
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
3 p.m.: Harrisong
◼️ White Water Tavern
5 p.m.: Terry "Big T" Williams ($10)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8 p.m.: Nolan McNeill
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
4-7 p.m.: Fonky Donkey Blues Jam ($5-$35)
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
WINSLOW
◼️ Ozark Folkwaystoday, 22733 N. U.S. 71; (479) 634-3791
5 p.m.: Squirrel Jam
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jay Hancock
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Cory Fontenot
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6-9 p.m.: Sprungbilly
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Colony House, with Little Image ($18-$25)
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com
7 p.m.: Bluegrass Monday with Kody Norris Show ($10)
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: Silversun Pickups, with Paris Jackson ($27-$45)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ Bears Den Pizza, 235 S. Farris Road; (501) 328-5556
8 p.m.: Otonic
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: The Stews, with Easy Honey ($13-$20)
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Cadaverous
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live
8 p.m.: Home Free ($45-$65)
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Dawes performs at 8:30 p.m. April 11, at the Rev Room in Little Rock, and tickets, $35, are on sale at revroom.com.
◼️ Iris DeMent performs at 7 p.m. May 25 at the Performing Arts Theater of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, and tickets, $35 for members or $42 for nonmembers, are on sale at my.arkmfa.org.
◼️ Bright Eyes performs May 15 at The Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $35-$50, are available at ticketweb.com.
◼️ Bill Callahan performs March 10 at Clapp Auditorium on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville, and tickets, $27.50 in advance at Eventbrite.com or $30 at the door if any remain.
◼️ Kane Brown performs April 1 at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $49-$129, are on sale.
◼️ The Tedeschi Trucks Band performs April 28 at Simmons Bank Arena, and tickets, $39.50-$124.50, are on sale.
◼️ The Chicks, with Wild Rivers, perform July 22 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $39.50-139.50, are on sale at Ticketmaster and at the arena box office.
◼️ Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons perform July 28 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $49-$129, are on sale.
◼️ Disturbed, with Breaking Benjamin and JINJER, performs at 6 :30 p.m. July 29 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $39.50-$129.50, are on sale at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.
◼️ Jelly Roll, with Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis perform Aug. 24 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $39.75-$99.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
◼️ Jason Aldean, with Mitchell Ten Penny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver, performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $44.75-$179.75, are on sale.
◼️ Godsmack, with Prevail, performs at 7 p.m. May 9, and tickets, $35-$139.50, are on sale.
◼️ The Avett Brothers perform at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $45-$99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
◼️ Ulysses Owens Jr. performs at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, and tickets, $33-$53, are on sale at waltonartscenter.org, (479) 443-5600 or at the center box office.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com