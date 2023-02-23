ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Mnozil Brass plays UCA, LR Winds plays Williams

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

MUSIC: Brassy comedy

Austrian ensemble Mnozil Brass performs at 7:30 p.m. today in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The band, "known as the Monty Python of the music world, seamlessly combines slapstick comedy with extraordinary musical ability," according to a news release. The program includes numbers spanning the ensemble's 25-year-long career. Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

Windy Williams

The Little Rock Winds and conductor Israel Getzov perform music from celebrated film scores in a concert titled "The Essential John Williams," 7:30 p.m. today at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. The program includes Williams' themes from the "Harry Potter" films, "The Cowboys," "Saving Private Ryan" and the "middle" "Star Wars" trilogy. The band invites attendees to dress up in "Star Wars," "Harry Potter" or other "themed" attire. Sponsors are Robert and Jo Ann McQuade. Tickets are $15, free for students. Visit lrwinds.org/tickets. For more information, call (501) 666-0777.

ART AND CRAFTS: Artist lecture

Peruvian-American artist Kukuli Velarde will give the Windgate Distinguished Lecture, titled "A Voice of My Own," 6 p.m. Friday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. A 7-8:30 p.m. reception will follow in the second-floor lobby of the Windgate Center. The lecture series, which began in 2020 and is funded by a grant from the Windgate Foundation, brings nationally known scholars, artists, makers and art and craft influencers to the university.

Artist Kukuli Velarde poses with her work. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) Velarde is the university's featured artist for the spring 2023 semester; "Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS," 15 ceramic sculptures, each with a matching tapestry, reflecting on the meaning of survival in the face of colonialism, is on display through March 3 in the Windgate Center's Brad Cushman Gallery. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the gallery and the lecture are free. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.

Prizes for prints

Juror Jenn Bratovich, director of exhibitions and programming at Print Center New York, has chosen 11 pieces for purchase prizes from among the works in the 2023 Delta National Small Prints Exhibition, on display through March 29 at the Bradbury Art Museum, Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro:

◼️ Les Christensen Excellence in Art Purchase Award (underwritten by Julie Bates of Little Rock): "Can You Hear Me?" 2021, relief and silkscreen, by Dustin Brinkman.

◼️ Dr. Les Wyatt Purchase Award (underwritten by Jeanne and Dr. Les Wyatt of Dallas): "The Honeymoon Is Over," 2022, block printing ink and digital inkjet on Awagami Bamboo paper, by Patty deGrandpre.

◼️ Cheryl Wall Trimarchi Purchase Award (in honor of her grandchildren: Max and Sebastian Giesecke and Olivia and Giorgia Hart): "Highway Pingpong," 2022, CMYK silkscreen on laser engraved mat board, by Julie Kinu Egresitz.

◼️ Delanie & Eric Atchison Purchase Award (underwritten by Delanie and Eric Atchison of Little Rock): "Foul Bite Happy Accident," 2022, intaglio and chine colle, by Yuji Hiratsuka.

◼️ Cultural Steward Purchase Award (dedicated to the Windgate Foundation): "Drops of Voyage," 2022, etching, by Anthony TungNing Huang.

◼️ Chancellor's Purchase Award (underwritten by Karen and Dr. Todd Shields of Jonesboro): "Grandpa Jack's Cabin," 2022, lithograph/serigraph, by Kent Kapplinger.

◼️ Chucki Bradbury Art Purchase Award (Underwritten by a Special Endowment in Honor of Chucki Bradbury): "Ghosts of Lithography," 2022, stone lithograph, by Emmett Merrill.

◼️ Lindquist Purchase Award (Underwritten by Chucki & Curt Bradbury Jr. of Little Rock): "Fretwork," 2022, woodcut on kozo paper, by Ariana Padovano.

◼️ Dr. Les Wyatt Purchase Award (underwritten by Jeanne and Les Wyatt of Dallas): "The Distance between Similarities," 2021, screenprint, by Nathan Pietrykowski.

◼️ College of Liberal Arts And Communication Purchase Award (underwritten by Dr. Carl Cates, Jonesboro & Dr. Gina Hogue, Bay): "Floating Through," 2022, silkscreen, by M. Robyn Wall.

◼️ President's Purchase Award (underwritten by Mandy and Dr. Charles Welch of Little Rock): "Mo," 2022, intaglio, by Koichi Yamamoto.

Bratovich also handed out two sponsorship awards:

◼️ Curtis Steele Merit Award (underwritten by Curtis Steele), "Plug N' Play," 2022, etching and aquatint, by Sarah Manuel.

◼️ BAM Staff Merit Award, "Evening Light," 2022, lithography and intaglio, by Lila Shull.

Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. Call (870) 972-3687.

Folk Center crafts

The Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View, is offering two "business of craft" apprenticeships for summer 2023 to students 16 and older in leatherwork, knifemaking, letterpress printing, stained glass, gardening and other heritage crafts. The apprenticeships require approval of a craft master, 96 hours of hands-on study in Mountain View and regular progress reports. Final projects go on display in September at the Apprentice Show at the Ozark Folk Center State Park. Funding for the apprenticeships comes from the Committee of One Hundred for the Ozark Folk Center. For applications and more information, contact craft director Jeanette Larson — email jeanette.larson@arkansas.gov or call (870) 269-3854.

The Ozark Folk Center is also hosting two free informational meetings for people interested in becoming a part of the park's craft program:

◼️ "How Do You Become a Crafter at the Ozark Folk Center State Park," 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Dogwood Room of the Visitor Center, with information on how to apply to become a craft contractor, the jury process and other ways to be a part of the park, including as a substitute crafter or volunteer.

◼️ "Teacher Roundtable," 10 a.m. March 7 in the Dogwood Room. Information on how to get approved to teach classes at the Folk Center and how to be a better craft teacher.

For more information, email jeanette.larson@arkansas.gov or call (870) 269-3854.

ETC.: Potluck & Poison Ivy

Actor Ben Grimes headlines "Potluck and Poison Ivy," 6 p.m. today at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock.

Grimes, a Little Rock native, worked professionally onstage for a decade before joining the U.S. Army in 2006; as an ranger in the 82nd Airborne Division he deployed to Baghdad and returned to Iraq in 2017 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Reintegrating back into theater to heal from the stress of combat, he found a deeper connection to the material and that working in an ensemble environment helped to elevate his feelings of isolation and depression.

He subsequently earned a master's degree in public service at the Clinton School of Public Service and, while working on local stages as an actor and a director, recently launched Riverside Actors Theatre, which uses the theater and storytelling to address trauma and the struggles that veterans and others commonly face.

Tickets, $35, include a box dinner. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org/buy-tickets.

Parkview's program

Parkview High School drama, choir and orchestra students will offer a program of stories of progress and the continuing fight for women's rights in a Black History Month program, 1 p.m. Sunday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave. Little Rock. The program takes its inspiration from the "Women's Voices, Women's Votes, Women's Rights" exhibition currently on display at the center. Admission is free, but registration is required, via clintonpresidentialcenter.org/events.