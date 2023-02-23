Southern Bancorp adds 3 Premier sites

Southern Bancorp Inc. announced Wednesday it has completed conversion of FCB Financial Services Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Premier Bank of Arkansas. Branches in Jonesboro, Marion and West Memphis are now operating as Southern Bancorp.

"We have a long history of creating economic opportunities in our communities, no matter one's starting point or financial history," said Darrin Williams, chief executive officer of Southern Bancorp. "Adding three new branches in three new markets means more people will now have access to our unique, mission-focused brand of banking."

Southern Bancorp acquired Premier Bank in June.

"For two decades, Premier Bank has worked to serve and support the financial growth of our communities, and this move represents a progression of that purpose," said Donny Underwood, former Premier Bank CEO who now serves as a division president at Southern Bancorp.

Southern Bancorp has assets of $2.6 billion and operates 56 locations across Arkansas and Mississippi.

-- Andrew Moreau

Intel cuts dividend to 12.5 cents/share

Intel is lowering its quarterly dividend by 66% as the chipmaker attempts to rejuvenate sales in a market where competition is increasing as some corporations and households cut back on tech spending.

After posting a $664 million fourth-quarter loss last month and sticking by a pessimistic outlook from January, Intel said Wednesday that trimming its payout to shareholders will provide more flexibility as the company attempts to transform operations during a period of "macroeconomic uncertainty."

Intel Corp. is lowering its quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents per share, a cut of almost two-thirds from the 36.5 cents it has paid since early 2022.

The dividend will be payable on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 7.

The Santa Clara, Calif., company reiterated Wednesday that it expects to post first-quarter revenue of between $10.5 billion and $11.5 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expect $11.12 billion.

Shares, down 11% over the past month, fell slightly to $25.90.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls 6.29, ends at 812.06

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 812.06, down 6.29.

"The S&P 500 closed lower for a fourth consecutive session after an afternoon decline following the release of Federal Reserve minutes from the February 1st meeting which reinforced officials commitment to 'a restrictive policy stance' until inflation was on a sustained downward path," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.