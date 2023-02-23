NL West Future Odds at the Start of Spring Training

After winning the NL West division in nine of the last 10 seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-141) are clear favorites to repeat in 2023. Despite losing Trea Turner to the Phillies, the lineup that scored the most runs in baseball (847) remains dangerous with outfielder Mookie Betts and first baseman Freddie Freeman atop the order. Not only did this team win the most games in the MLB last season (111), they scored 40 more runs than the Yankees, who were next in line in that category. Quite simply, this Dodgers team is stacked and they have a habit of winning. J.D. Martinez and David Peralta were nice offseason additions for Los Angeles, and starter Clayton Kershaw remains the anchor of a talented rotation that includes Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin and the newly acquired Noah Syndergaard.

Juan Soto Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres look like they can threaten the Dodgers after upsetting them in the NLDS via a wild card berth in 2022. San Diego looks downright dangerous on paper with outfielder Juan Soto, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., third baseman Manny Machado, designated hitter Nelson Cruz and the newly acquired shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The pitching rotation is one of the best in the league with Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, and the Padres also have one of the best closers in the league in Josh Hader. This is good value at +140.

Aside from the Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants (+1200) are the only other team that’s won the division in the last 10 years, but after failing to sign Aaron Judge in the offseason, they don’t look like a team that can do it in 2023.

The Colorado Rockies at +15000 are better than the Arizona Diamondbacks at +4000, but in a division with the Dodgers and Padres, it’s likely not a bet worth making.

Dodgers -141

Padres +140

Giants +1200

Diamondbacks +4000

Rockies +15000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.