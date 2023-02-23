Bat colony will keep some North Little Rock students home for third day

North Little Rock High School and the Center for Excellence will continue remote learning Friday as workers try to rid the building of a bat colony, Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski said Thursday.

Pilewski also said that all after-school activities, practices and athletic events that take place inside of the school are canceled, too.

Students who get breakfast and lunch at the school may do so by going to their nearest North Little Rock School District elementary school to pick up food by showing their student identification upon entering the elementary school building, Pilewski said.

The high school and Center students and staff have shifted to remote learning since Wednesday.

"We remain in daily communication with the Arkansas Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission regarding our ongoing plan to address this issue," Pilewski wrote in an open letter to the school district community.