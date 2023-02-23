North Little Rock School District to shift to remote learning for second consecutive day because of bat colony at the high school

The North Little Rock School District said Wednesday that it will continue remote learning for North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence students and teachers today as workers try to clear the building of a bat colony.

All after-school activities, including practices and athletic events inside the school, will be canceled, the district said Wednesday.

"Throughout the day, professional exterminators and our maintenance staff have been on campus to locate bats and their point of entry into the building," Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski said in a letter to the school district community on Wednesday. "Additionally, we invited the Arkansas Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to the school, advising us on the next steps for the safety of our employees and students."

The closure of the entire campus today is "in order to ensure the safety of our students and staff," Pilewski wrote.

Pilewski ordered students and staff at the North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence to shift to remote learning Wednesday, after workers discovered the bat problem.

With remote learning, students log in to participate in live instruction for attendance, to complete assignments and to collaborate with their teachers.

The district said it held already-scheduled Tuesday night boys' and girls' basketball games against Little Rock Central High School, because the Charging Wildcat Arena in North Little Rock was not affected by the bat problem.

The high school building, which also houses the Center of Excellence, is relatively new.

It opened in 2015 while construction continued in other areas of the building. Workers completed construction in 2017.

The high school has 1,949 students, and the Center for Excellence, which is housed at the high school, has 372 students, according to the Arkansas Department of Education Data Center.

The campus also includes the original Art-Deco style high school building, a separate building that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was constructed from 1928-1930.