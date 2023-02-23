SOCCER

U.S. wins SheBelieves Cup

Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson scored and the United States defeated Brazil 2-1 on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth consecutive year. Japan, which defeated Canada 3-0 in the earlier match at Toyota Stadium, was runner-up in the four-team, round-robin tournament. All four SheBelieves Cup teams will play in Women's World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand. Morgan's curling goal sailed out of reach of Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena. Morgan now has five goals all-time in SheBelieves matches. It was Morgan's 14th goal since the birth of her daughter in 2020, giving her the national team record for most goals as a mom. Swanson scored in the 63rd minute, her fourth goal of the tournament and seventh overall goal this year, matching her total of all of last year. Ludmila scored in stoppage time for Brazil to avoid the shutout. It was the first goal the United States has allowed this year. The United States is undefeated in five overall matches. Midfielder Rose Lavelle started for the United States after missing the first two matches of the tournament with a minor injury.

FOOTBALL

No charges for LSU WR

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers is among at least 15 people who won't face any charges following his arrest in New Orleans on a count of carrying an illegal weapon, court records indicate. Nabers, 19, of Youngsville, La., was arrested Monday night on Bourbon Street on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon as revelers prepared to celebrate Mardi Gras, news outlets reported. He was scheduled for a bond hearing Mardi Gras day but the state refused charges on the condition that he surrender the firearm, court records show. After agreeing to the terms, Nabers was released with no bail, according to the records. New Orleans police officers on foot patrol in the French Quarter about 7:30 p.m. Monday noticed an "L-shaped object" in Nabers' front pant pocket, police wrote in records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Officers asked Nabers whether he had a permit, and when he told them he didn't, they arrested him. Nabers led LSU with 72 receptions and 1,017 receiving yards last season. He caught three touchdown passes and averaged 14.1 yards per catch. He finished second in the SEC in receiving yards to Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Ravens hire new RB coach

The Baltimore Ravens hired Willie Taggart as their running backs coach on Wednesday. The 46-year-old Taggart has served as head coach at five Division I programs, most recently at Florida Atlantic, where he went 33-15 from 2020-22. Before that, he was the coach at Florida State (2018-19), Oregon (2017), South Florida (2013-16) and Western Kentucky (2010-12). Taggart has also been an assistant at Stanford and Western Kentucky. He was the Hilltoppers' starting quarterback from 1995-98 and rushed for 3,997 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Titans release four

New Tennessee Titans General Manager Ran Carthon started clearing up some much-needed salary cap space Wednesday. The Titans announced they released three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan for a failed physical and also released veteran wide receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock. They later released linebacker Zach Cunningham also for failing a physical. Lewan, the 11th pick overall in the 2014 draft out of Michigan, tore his right ACL last September. He tore the same ACL in 2020 and has played only 20 games combined over the past three seasons. The nine-year veteran had been due $14.8 million in the final year of his contract. He started 100 of 105 games played for Tennessee. His podcast "Bussin' With the Boys" announced his release on social media, and Lewan, who turns 32 in July, retweeted the post with his own message to Titans' fans.

TENNIS

Sabalenka extends streak

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka improved to 13-0 this year with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships. The second-ranked Sabalenka will next face Barbora Krejcikova, who beat fellow Czech player Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2. Earlier, top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals by beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0. The 21-year-old Pole was then issued a walkover to the semifinals after former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of an illness. Pliskova had advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in the round of 16. Swiatek will face the winner of the all-American quarterfinal match between Madison Keys and Coco Gauff.

Alcaraz advances in Rio

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round of the Rio Open on Wednesday after he closed out the final two games of a match suspended the day before because of rain. The 19-year-old defending champion beat Brazilian player Mateus Alves 6-4, 6-4 and will next face Fabio Fognini, who defeated Tomas Barrios Vera 6-2, 6-3 at the clay court tournament. Last year's runner-up Diego Schwartzman was knocked out by Serbian player Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to Latvia's Jeļena Ostapenko during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



Poland's Iga Świątek celebrates after she beats Liudmila Samsonova during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



Poland's Iga Świątek serves to Liudmila Samsonova during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



Madison Keys from the U.S. returns the ball to Victoria Azarenka during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



Madison Keys from the U.S. returns the ball to Victoria Azarenka during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

