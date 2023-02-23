Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 23, 1923

• The first Senate test on the University of Arkansas removal bill came yesterday morning on a vote on amendments offered by Senator Bogle, author of the bill, resulting in a roll call ballot of 18 to 16. Although the vote was not on the merits of the bill, friends of the measure yesterday said that the ballot has drawn the line and that the vote on passage, except for unforeseen happenings, will follow the amendment vote, favorable to the measure. The bill proposes that when any community in the state has raised a fund of $1,000,000 the question is to be submitted to the voters at the next Democratic primary of whether the university is to be removed to some locality within 15 miles of Little Rock. Little Rock is the only town contesting for the university and by inference is the "community" which is to raise the $1,000,000.

50 years ago

Feb. 23, 1973

• Governor Bumpers Thursday declared today a statewide day of mourning in memory of former Governor Winthrop Rockefeller, who died Thursday morning in California. The Capitol and all other state offices will be closed today in honor of Mr. Rockefeller. Mr. Bumpers said in a statement Thursday that Mr. Rockefeller's two terms as governor would be remembered as "a watershed in the history of Arkansas."

25 years ago

Feb. 23, 1998

• Outside the sky was gray and the air chilly, but inside the Statehouse Convention Center on Sunday it was as if spring had come. The seventh annual Arkansas Flower and Garden Show was being held, so the Rotarians and podiatrists who usually occupy the building during conventions were nowhere in sight, replaced by a lush array of flowers and plants, from the exotic to the garden-variety. The blossoms were presented in individual bouquets, or grouped together with fountains and statuary to create elaborate sample gardens, or used to lend life to the convention center's corridors. They also seemed to overflow into the arms of visitors, many of whom left the show laden with seedling potting trays or sacks of bulbs.

10 years ago

Feb. 23, 2013

• The Arkansas Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission has approved the erection of a historical marker at the Pike County Courthouse in Murfreesboro, commission Chairman Tom Dupree said. The marker will commemorate the Royston Factory Mill and Confederate engineer Henry Merrell.