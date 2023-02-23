PB takes third-straight title in boys conference

Pine Bluff High School wrapped up its third-straight 5A-South Conference boys basketball championship Tuesday with a 66-52 win over Hot Springs High School in the regular-season finale at McFadden Gymnasium.

Pine Bluff (21-7, 15-1 in 5A-South) completed conference play with just one loss for the third year in a row. The Zebras had an opportunity to win the title outright last week, but a surprise loss at home to Hot Springs Lakeside forced the Zebras to settle for winning a share of the title at Texarkana on Friday and settling for the other share against Hot Springs (19-8, 13-3), which could have tied for the championship with a win.

Instead, the Zebras beat the Trojans for the second time this season. Pine Bluff won 72-45 on Jan. 20 at Trojan Arena.

With another undisputed conference championship, the Zebras will begin play in the 5A state tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center next Tuesday against the fourth-place team from the 5A-Central. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with the winner earning a three-day break before taking on either the 5A-East runner-up or 5A-West third-place team. The semifinals are scheduled for March 4 and the championship game is set for the following weekend at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Lake Hamilton 80, White Hall 63

In White Hall, the Bulldogs (17-13, 10-8 in 5A-South) finished their season two games short of the state playoffs after losing by 17 to the third-place Wolves (23-4, 12-3). White Hall is two games behind fourth-place Sheridan (18-9, 9-6), which will play its regular-season finale at home against Lake Hamilton on Friday. White Hall finished the season on a two-game skid after edging Sheridan on Valentine's Day.

Still the Bulldogs enjoyed a nine-win improvement from 2021-22 to mark Josh Hayes' third season as coach. Also Tuesday: In girls' play, Lake Hamilton beat White Hall 59-32 and Hot Springs beat Pine Bluff 55-25.

REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

Qualifying games for state tournaments in classes 1A-4A tipped off Wednesday. The winners of each regional first-round automatically qualify for state, with the remaining games determining state seeding:

4A-SOUTH BOYS

At Lumberjack Arena, Warren

First round

Magnolia (4A-7 champion) 59 vs. Warren (4A-8 fourth) 28

Mills (4A-8 second) vs. Arkadelphia (4A-7 third), 5:30 p.m. today

Watson Chapel (4A-8 champion) vs. Ashdown (4A-7 fourth), late Wednesday

Camden Fairview (4A-7 second) vs. Stuttgart (4A-8 third), 8:30 tonight

Semifinals

Magnolia vs. Mills-Arkadelphia winner, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Watson Chapel-Ashdown winner vs. Camden Fairview-Stuttgart winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday

Third place

Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

4A-SOUTH GIRLS

At Lumberjack Arena, Warren

First round

Nashville (4A-7 champion) 81, Stuttgart (4A-8 fourth) 23

Watson Chapel (4A-8 second) vs. Arkadelphia (4A-7 third), 4 p.m. today

Star City (4A-8 champion) vs. De Queen (4A-7 fourth), late Wednesday

Magnolia (4A-7 second) vs. Hamburg (4A-8 third), 7 tonight

Semifinals

Nashville vs. Watson Chapel-Arkadelphia winner, 4 p.m. Friday

Star City-De Queen winner vs. Magnolia-Hamburg winner, 7 p.m. Friday

Third place

Semifinal losers, noon Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Saturday

3A REGION 4 BOYS

At Drew Central HS, Monticello

First round

Lake Village Lakeside (3A-8 fourth) 70, Jessieville (3A-7 champion) 46

Drew Central (3A-8 second) vs. Centerpoint (3A-7 third), 5:30 p.m. today

Dumas (3A-8 champion) vs. Fouke (4A-7 fourth), late Wednesday

Benton Harmony Grove (3A-7 second) vs. McGehee (3A-8 third), 8:30 tonight

Semifinals

Lake Village Lakeside vs. Drew Central-Centerpoint winner, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Dumas-Fouke winner vs. Benton Harmony Grove-McGehee winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday

Third place

Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

3A REGION 4 GIRLS

At Drew Central HS, Monticello

First round

Fouke (3A-7 champion) 73, DeWitt (3A-8 fourth) 37

Dumas (3A-8 second) vs. Jessieville (3A-7 third), 4 p.m. today

McGehee (3A-8 champion) vs. Benton Harmony Grove (3A-7 fourth), late Wednesday

Glen Rose (3A-7 second) vs. Drew Central (3A-8 third), 7 tonight

Semifinals

Fouke vs. Dumas-Jessieville winner, 4 p.m. Friday

McGehee-Benton Harmony Grove winner vs. Glen Rose-Drew Central winner, 7 p.m. Friday

Third place

Semifinal losers, noon Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Saturday

2A-SOUTH BOYS

At FBT Arena, Fordyce

First round

Fordyce (2A-8 champion) 63, Spring Hill (2A-7 fourth) 48

Murfreesboro (2A-7 second) vs. Junction City (2A-8 third), 5:30 p.m. today

Dierks (2A-7 champion) vs. Ouachita (2A-8 fourth), late Wednesday

Woodlawn (2A-8 second) vs. Acorn (2A-7 third), 8:30 tonight

Semifinals

Fordyce vs. Murfreesboro-Junction City winner, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Dierks-Ouachita winner vs. Woodlawn-Acorn winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday

Third place

Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

2A-SOUTH GIRLS

At FBT Arena, Fordyce

First round

Fordyce (2A-8 champion) 49, Murfreesboro (2A-7 fourth) 28

Horatio (2A-7 second) vs. Parkers Chapel (2A-8 third), 4 p.m. today

Acorn (2A-7 champion) vs. Gurdon (2A-8 fourth), late Wednesday

Rison (2A-8 second) vs. Spring Hill (2A-7 third), 7 tonight

Semifinals

Fordyce vs. Horatio-Parkers Chapel winner, 4 p.m. Friday

Acorn-Gurdon winner vs. Rison-Spring Hill winner, 7 p.m. Friday

Third place

Semifinal losers, noon Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Saturday