Plum crazy

Never in a long and eventful life did I think it would end up like this.

I've known about human-caused climate change for half a century--ever since the first Earth Day in 1970. We were the biggest carbon emitter for many years until China took the lead. We're still the per capita champs.

Some don't believe droughts and floods could be caused by little old us. Climate change must be a partisan issue--isn't everything? What really matters is the economy, business as usual. Forget business 10 or 20 years from now, underwater in more ways than one.

Here's more to think about. I was 15 when the plane Enola Gay dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima. We've lived with the nuclear threat for 78 years now. Yes, there have been treaties. We've staved off thermonuclear war for a surprisingly long time, despite a number of accidents and near-misses. But the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists recently moved the hands on their Doomsday Clock to 90 seconds before midnight--the closest it has ever been.

With the war in Ukraine, something has shifted. Is it Putin's veiled threats about using tactical nukes? The recklessness of two militaries shelling each other across Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant--the largest in Europe? Now Russia is suspending participation in the New START Treaty with the U.S.

Instead of negotiating for mutually verifiable nuclear disarmament, countries keep rattling their sabers. The nine nuclear nations are modernizing, especially the U.S. and Russia (the biggest stockpiles), while China plays catch-up. Over the next 30 years, Donald Trump's nuclear arsenal makeover will cost up to $2 trillion, the greatest expansion since the Cold War. That's about $6,000 apiece.

The more missiles in silos and subs, the more likelihood of accidents--or worse. Write this on the blackboard 100 times: Nobody wins a nuclear war. Even if it happens halfway across the world, everybody, everywhere, is screwed.

There's yet another bitty problem: People keep making more people, but it takes centuries to build more topsoil, aquifers are drying up, and water shortages have begun. Since I was born, world population quadrupled. Four times more people, in just one lifetime! To avoid the worst, we need smaller families, living more simply.

We have learned to live with danger, like the residents of Pompeii. All's well until the volcano blows. But the complication I never anticipated is that people are going crazy by the millions. They're fighting their neighbors. Trying to erase history. Arguing over who gets to use the public bathrooms. They make up new conspiracy theories by the minute. Elect people to office who can't open their mouths without telling a lie. Arming to the teeth--do they really need an elephant gun to shoot a squirrel? And forget about majority rule, because they, and they alone, speak for God.

A lot of people never did pay much attention to the big picture. The five o'clock news was it. Now we're surrounded by media 16 hours a day. The more soundbites, the less people seem to know--but everybody must have an opinion. It's required. The easiest plan is to be one of two sides. No subtleties, no gray areas, no exceptions. Avoid the strain of actual thinking.

There's no time to smell the roses: Life is on a screen. We believe what we see there instead of using our own eyes and ears, mind and memory. Garbage in, garbage out. We've been taken over by our devices, and everything's online. AIs are supposed to make life easier, but instead they drive us mad. (Please, please let me speak to a human being!)

Some people don't know how to use a computer because nobody ever showed them. Some can't afford the Internet. Does anyone teach us media literacy? Do they show you how to construct a logical argument or deconstruct an illogical one? Naw, that won't earn you a living or raise the gross domestic product.

In the last big round of fascist governments--the 1930s--propaganda ministers were limited to print, radio, and rallies. Today we have so much more, like cable TV and social media. Numerous think tanks churn out talking points and slogans. With a bit of brainwashing, everybody can be their own propagandist. Our diverse and creative country has not one or two but dozens of scapegoats: racial, religious, gender, geography, occupation, education level. Everything is grist for the mill. Will the next target be accordion players, or alligator wrestlers, or maybe Elvis impersonators?

The big political issues nowadays spin around sex and reproduction. You can hardly tell public discourse from a supermarket tabloid.

So, how can we get back to reality? When, oh when, will we focus on those very real and urgent human survival challenges?

Coralie Koonce is a writer living in Fayetteville, and the author of "Little Handbook of Arguments."