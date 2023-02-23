PREP BASKETBALL: Alpena uses inside-outside combination to eliminate County Line

LINCOLN -- County Line couldn't handle the inside-outside tandem of Katherine Rodas and Laini Block.

The two Lady Leopards combined for 33 points to lead Alpena to a 55-35 victory over the Lady Indians in the first round of the 1A-1 Regional Tournament at Lincoln High School. Rodas led the way with 24 point,s while Block followed with 19.

Alpena (18-15) advanced to face today's Thaden vs. Kingston winner at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Alpena was challenged only in the first quarter when play ended in a 10-10 tie. Rodas then took over inside and the 5-8 senior forward had already accumulated 16 points when Alpena went to the locker room leading 32-18.

Rodas stayed hot in the second half where she was joined by Block, who had four three-pointers in the game.

"Katherine is a senior and four-year varsity starter," Alpena Coach Michael Smith said. "She's kind of who we go to when we need a basket. She does about everything we ask of her. Laini's a great shooter, one of the top shooters in the conference. She knows she has the green light about any time."

Both girls also set up teammates for baskets. Crandell Eppes scored on consecutive trips down the court after passes from Block and Rodas put Alpena ahead 44-23 near the end of the third quarter. Cassidy Ohler then hit a then-pointer early in the fourth quarter to increase Alpena's lead to 49-26.

"Initially, we came out and looked really nervous," Smith said. "It's the first time in two years we've been to regionals, so they knew it was a big game. After we hit a couple of threes and got into a groove, the nerves kind of went away."

Jolee Robberson scored 16 points to lead County Line (8-23).

OMAHA 55, MULBERRY 36

Omaha placed three girls in double figures to beat Mulberry.

Drew McKinney scored 15 points on five three-pointers for Omaha, which 27-22 at halftime and 40-30 after three quarters. Center Elaine Rasmussen scored 11 of her 12 points in the first quarter for Omaha (15-16). Guard Jalen Burleson missed her first two free throws then connected on 12 consecutive while contributing 14 points.

McKinney made a three-pointer and Burleson followed with six consecutive free throws after Mulberry got to within 42-35 in the fourth quarter.

Ashtyn Conley led all scorers with 19 points for Mulberry.

BOYS

OMAHA 51, MULBERRY 42

Omaha used balanced scoring to eliminate Mulberry in a first-round game.

William Gray led the way with 15 points for Omaha, which will play the winner of today's Ozark Catholic and Jasper game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Dylan Greewood added 10 points and his three-pointer put Omaha ahead 26-18 at halftime. Chase Curtis also had 10 points and Kaden Lee nine for the Eagles (25-10).

John Henslee had 16 and Jaxson Keeling 11 for Mulberry (20-18). The Yellowjackets got to within 36-31 in the fourth quarter then fizzled after three consecutive missed free throws and a free-throw violation.

COUNTY LINE 70, KINGSTON 36

County Line easily disposed of Kingston to improve to 39-0 on the season.

The Indians were relentless attacking the basket while building leads of 18-8 after one quarter, 37-14 at halftime and 54-24 after three quarters. Aundrae Milum scored 20 points for County Line followed Cooper Watson and Trenton Johnston with 13 apiece.

Caden Vest added 10 for County Line while Chism Floyd had 13 to lead Kingston.