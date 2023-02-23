PREP BASKETBALL: Lavaca gets defensive in blowout win over Eureka Springs in Class 2A West Regional

HECTOR -- The Lavaca Golden Arrows packed their defense for the opening-round road trip to the Class 2A-West Region Tournament on Wednesday.

The reigning Class 2A state champions held Eureka Springs scoreless for almost an eight-minute stretch in the first half in a 62-26 win at Hector's Multi-Purpose Building.

Lavaca (29-4) won its 16th consecutive game and will play the winner of today's first-round game between Ozark Mountain and Mansfield at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Eureka Springs (20-14) was the last team to beat Lavaca in postseason play with a win in the regional final last year before Lavaca went on its state-tournament championship run.

After a 9-9 tie after a quarter, Lavaca forced eight turnovers in the second quarter, forced misses on six-consecutive shots and held Eureka Springs scoreless until 29 seconds were left before halftime to open up a 22-11 lead at intermission.

"We didn't shoot the ball well especially in the first half, but we can always fall back on our defense," Lavaca Coach Renner Reed said. "Defense travels."

Lavaca also clamped down on 6-11 senior post Shane Holloway, who had two fouls in the first quarter, two more in the second quarter and fouled out with 59 seconds left in the third quarter.

"Foul trouble definitely helps," Reed said. "We weren't going to shoot many threes, we were going to go after him. He's going to block us sometimes. He's foul-prone, we knew that going in. He's hard to referee at times. He hits you sometimes. Sometimes he doesn't but it looks like a foul. We were going to attack him, and the guys did a great job."

Holloway finished with a single basket in four attempts and four rebounds in 17 minutes.

"They've got the big kid inside," Reed said. "Our goal going into the game was pressure their guards as much as we could to make it difficult to pass to the interior. We have strong kids that know how to guard."

Andrew Johnson came off the bench and sparked Lavaca's 13-0 second-quarter run with nine consecutive points. He hit a mid-range jumper, hit a free throw, converted a fast-break layup, and drilled a three-pointer.

Lavaca increased its 22-11 halftime advantage with 24 points in the third quarter to open up a 46-22 lead.

The Golden Arrows didn't have a big run in the quarter but had three 6-0 spurts.

Senior Jetson Wagner scored two baskets and Alex Hobbs added another to start the second half for a 28-11 lead.

After Michael Lester scored and Dylan Johnson hit a three for Eureka Springs, Maddox Noel converted a layup, Joe Johnson hit a jumper and Andrew Johnson made two free throws.

Up 36-20, Wagner started another run with a three-pointer, Joe Johnson flashed for a steal and converted the layup, and Wagner hit a free throw for a 42-20 lead with 58 seconds left in the quarter.

For the game, Lavaca allowed just 10 field goals and forced 21 turnovers.

"Our defense is consistent," Reed said. "We can guard. It's our personality."

Andrew Johnson finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Wagner added 15 points, Parker Owens and Noel scored eight.

Johnson paced Eureka Springs with 16 points.

HECTOR 42, GREENLAND 37

The host Wildcats recorded the first upset of the tournament by defeating Greenland in the first round.

Hector (14-8) led 12-4 after a quarter, allowing just a three-pointer and a free throw, and pitched a second-quarter shutout with 13 unanswered points to take a 25-4 lead at the half.

Ashton Caughron hit four three-pointers to lead Hector's first-half surge and finished with 12 points.

P.J. Henderson and Drake Riley each scored nine points for Hector, which finished fourth in both the regular season and the district tournament in the 2A-4.

Greenland, the regular season and district champion from the 2A-1 conference, tried to rally and held an 18-10 advantage in the third quarter and a 15-7 cushion in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough.

Cannon Spurlock scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for Greenland (15-8). Cooper Spurlock scored all 10 of his points in the third quarter.

GIRLS

MANSFIELD 60, OZARK MOUNTAIN 49

The Lady Tigers, the top seeded team from the 2A-4, was outscored in each of the final two quarters but held off Ozark Mountain.

Mansfield (26-3) will play the winner of Thursday's first-round game between Life Way Christian and Lavaca on Friday at 4 p.m. in the second round.

Mansfield never trailed, scored the game's first five points and opened a 17-3 lead in the first seven minutes before settling for a 17-6 lead after a quarter.

The Lady Tigers bumped their lead to 37-20 at the half and led 46-25 with 2:36 left in the third quarter after a basket off an offensive rebound by freshman Kaylee Ward and a three-point play by Natalie Allison.

Tara Yocham and Kierra Kleinert drilled three-pointers to end the third quarter for Ozark Mountain (15-16), and the Lady Bears were within 50-43 with 3:38 left in the game after another three by Yocham.

Seven Sanderson scored off a putback for Mansfield and added a three-point play to push Mansfield back up 55-43 with 2:50 left.

Allison led Mansfield with 20 points. Ward added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Allison Edwards scored 12 points and added 13 rebounds. Sanderson had seven points and 10 boards.

Yocham led Ozark Mountain with 19 points, with Chloe Middleton chipping in 11 points.

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 50, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 47

Yellville-Summit rallied in the second half to squeeze past Western Yell County.

Yellville-Summit (18-4) used a 12-6 advantage in the third quarter to tie the game and then a 14-11 advantage in the final quarter to win.

Western Yell County (16-15) led 15-10 after a quarter and 30-24 at the half.

Kambree Gibson led the second-half comeback for Yellville-Summit with 11 points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth quarter to finish with 27. Hannah Hayward added 11 points behind 3 three-pointers.

Joey Watkins and Mykaila Rodriquez each scored 14 points for Western Yell County.

Today's games

Subject to change

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

5A-CENTRAL

Jacksonville at Sylvan Hills

5A-EAST

Paragould at Greene County Tech

5A-SOUTH

Texarkana at Benton