PREP BASKETBALL: Siloam Springs boys clinch share of 5A-West title; Greenwood girls continue conference domination

BOYS

Siloam Springs 53, Van Buren 39

Siloam Springs clinched a share of the 5A-West Conference championship on Tuesday with a win over the Pointers on senior night inside Panther Activity Center.

It's the Panthers' first conference title since the 1990-91 season.

The Panthers (18-9, 10-3) travel to Harrison (19-9, 9-4) on Friday for a chance to win the conference outright.

On Tuesday, the Panthers led 20-6 after the first quarter and 31-14 at halftime. Siloam Springs maintained a 39-22 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Dalton Newman led Siloam Springs with 25 points, while Nate Vachon had 11 and Levi Fox nine.

Glavine McDonald led Van Buren (17-12, 8-5) with 12 points, while Conner Myers had nine. The Pointers are in third place in the conference heading into Friday's home game against Russellville.

ALMA 59, GREENWOOD 55 (OT)

For the second time in three weeks, the Alma Airedales wiped out a double-digit second-half deficit and rallied past rival Greenwood in overtime, on Tuesday in 5A-West play.

Alma took its first lead at 49-47 with 56 seconds left in regulation with an 8-0 run on baskets by Camden Curd, Israel Towns-Robinson, Carmani Smith and Matthew Schlegel before two free throws by Greenwood's Aiden Kennon set the game into overtime.

Towns-Robinson opened overtime with three baskets, including a slam after a steal to pace the Airedales (6-21, 3-10) to the comeback.

Greenwood (6-21, 1-12) scored the first seven points of the game and led 11-9 after a quarter, 21-17 at the half and was up 36-24 with 3:15 left in the third quarter before settling for a 40-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Towns-Robinson scored 20 points, Curd added 10, Schlegel nine and Matthew Rogers eight for Alma.

Kennon and Dawson Holt each scored 19 points for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS

GREENWOOD 92, ALMA 36

The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 overall and No. 1 in Class 5A, was in a struggle for a quarter but scored 26 points in the second quarter and 36 points in the third quarter to wrap up the outright 5A-West championship and the top seed from the conference in the Class 5A state tournament.

Greenwood (26-2, 13-0) jumped to a 9-0 lead before Presli Taylor, Daimya Parker and Jordan Gramlich drilled successive 3-pointers for Alma (6-19, 2-11) to tie the game.

Anna Trusty scored seven of her game-high 26 points in the final four minutes of the first quarter to lead Greenwood to an 18-14 lead.

Taylor hit two free throws to open the second quarter to keep Alma within, 18-16, but Greenwood used a 17-0 run over a four-minute span to pull away.

Trusty had three baskets, and Mady Cartwright drilled three 3-pointers in the run.

The Lady Bulldogs also had a 17-0 run to start the third quarter to increase a 46-23 halftime advantage. Greenwood also ended the third quarter with a 13-0 run to lead, 82-27, going into the final quarter.

Trusty also had nine rebounds, and Cartwright scored 22 points.

Gramlich had 14 points and nine boards for Alma.

Siloam Springs 65, Van Buren 34

Siloam Springs celebrated senior night with a mercy-rule victory over Van Buren on Tuesday inside Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers led 24-4 after the first quarter and carried a 38-19 lead at halftime. Siloam Springs (18-9, 11-2), which will be the No. 2 seed in the 5A-West Conference, led 58-29 going into the fourth quarter and quickly pulled ahead by 60-29 on a Mimo Jacklik jumper to go up 31 and enforce the running clock sportsmanship rule.

Brooke Ross and Brooke Smith each scored 14 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Emily Keehn had 12 and Jacklik 11.

Caylee Barbour led Van Buren (14-14, 6-7) with 15 points. The loss combined with Mountain Home's win over Greenbrier on Tuesday, eliminated the Lady Pointers from postseason contention.

Harrison 52, Russellville 39

Brooklyn Mitchell scored 11 of Harrison's 15 first-quarter points and led the Lady Goblins to a 5A-West Conference road victory over Russellville.

Harrison (10-16, 5-9) led 15-12 after one quarter and slowly built to its lead as the Lady Goblins led 23-18 at halftime and 37-27 after three quarters.

Mitchell finished with 22 points to lead a trio of Harrison players in double figures, followed by Claire Cecil with 11 and Shaylee Ward with 10.