Quorum Court’s debate heats up later

Sparks continued to fly after a tense Jefferson County Quorum Court meeting Tuesday night, as many witnessed what appeared to be Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll push radio personality Floyd Donald. Donald later said he would file a police report with the Pine Bluff Police Department, describing the incident as an assault and complaining of chest pains.

A video that was captured immediately after the push shows Donald, the host of the KPBA-FM 99.3 radio show "Talk Back Live with Floyd Donald," tell Carroll he had a "short-man complex" and "should be embarrassed" as Jefferson County sheriff's deputies arrived trying to de-escalate the situation.

A witness stated she was having a conversation with Donald that Carroll overheard and apparently became upset over it. Carroll then put his hands on Donald, the person said. The witness can be heard explaining the matter to the deputies, who rushed in surrounding Donald.

Calling Carroll "an embarrassment," Donald was asked to stop antagonizing Carroll, while witnesses were trying to explain to the deputies that Carroll was the aggressor who put his hands on Donald. Video shows County Judge Gerald Robinson, who enters the room outraged, telling Donald to file a Pine Bluff police report. "This is absolutely ridiculous," said Robinson as the video cuts off.

WHAT LED UP TO THIS?

The Quorum Court meeting began Tuesday with a special called meeting to appropriate funds from the American Rescue Plan and County Reserve fund to County General fund. According to finance chairman and JP Ted Harden, an appropriation in 2022 was approved to fund a project that was not completed until this year; therefore the funds needed to be reappropriated for 2023.

"It couldn't be funded in 2022, so this is just an appropriation to follow up for 2022 so we can pay the contractor," said Harden.

Harden supplied ordinances to support his statement, but JP Lloyd Franklin Jr. said he saw nothing to support the invoices and that he had noticed a history of invoices coming in with appropriations to follow.

Franklin, who has previously served as a JP and a county judge chief of staff, said the appropriations and approvals should be done before the work is complete.

Robinson, who remained in the special called committee meeting, addressed Franklin and let him know there was a contract in place for the job, which consisted of a remodel of the courthouse. Most of that work was revealed last October in a $1.2 million courthouse renovation project ceremony.

Robinson said the juvenile justice building was also remodeled.

"It's a contract in place in the TIPS program, which allowed this project to be done," Robinson told Franklin. "Money that we used to pay for these expenditures came from the American Rescue Plan and the reserves."

Franklin referenced a court order initiated by Robinson to pay the bill. Franklin stated after the meeting he felt that was an abuse of power because the situation did not fall under the emergency terms.

"The vendor had an emergency. He needed the funds and so we did that," said Robinson, who told Franklin he would provide him a copy of the contract. "Yes, the expenditure of the court order was done in order for the man to receive his check to pay for services that had already been rendered."

Federal money has to reappropriated each year, Robinson said.

"Every time that we use federal money as an expenditure when the year runs out, it has to be reappropriated the following year," said Robinson.

According to Franklin, however, the money was never appropriated.

Harden said the appropriation was not done in 2022 but was carried over to 2023 when the work was completed.

"The money was put in the reserves and the work is completed," Harden said.

Carroll asked if was it illegal to spend money prior to it being appropriated and approved by the Quorum Court -- which Harden said was the reason for their vote.

"There is a balance that we owe Mr. [Ronnie] Reynolds. We're asking the money to be appropriated out of the reserves and the American Rescue Plan so that we can pay for services rendered," said Robinson. "This is nothing that we have not done before, appropriating money for expenditures that need to be paid."

A vote was called to approve the appropriation with some of the JPs voicing a "no" vote. Before the roll call was done to clarify the "no" votes from the "yes," JP Danny Holcomb reminded the others the contractor was in the audience who has been holding bills since September that have not been paid.

"I think it would be a sad day for this Quorum Court refusing this man who's done work and paid his employees the work that was done, and he is sitting here holding bills," said Holcomb.

Carroll said he had questions but was not being recognized to speak by the chair while others were being recognized.

JP Melanie Dumas said she didn't understand what the rush was to vote, especially if other JPs had questions.

"I understand we need to pay him, he needs to be paid, but the fact is as long as people have questions, I don't understand why you don't answer the question in order to give them clarity," she said.

Other JPs agreed if they have a question, it should be answered. JP Margarette Williams said the vendor needs to be paid but suggested the common practice of appropriating money after the work is done should be corrected.

Franklin said the process is backward.

"You don't create a bill and then come in and ask for the money," he said. "It doesn't work that way."

Franklin said he would agree with the payment, but moving forward he won't support the practice and the money should be appropriated first.

All JPs were in agreement with the appropriation going to the full quorum court with a "do pass" except Carroll, who voted no. JP Roy Agee was absent.

Moving on to the regularly called full Quorum Court meeting, which began 15 minutes late due to the special-called meeting, Reynolds was given the opportunity to speak during public comments and said his invoices go back to September.

"I got about 244,000 reasons to be here and that may not be an emergency in your part of the world but it is in mine. We have worked so hard to make these buildings and this ground something that this county can be proud of," Reynolds said.

COUNTY ROADS

Also, many residents in attendance from JP District 13 supported an ordinance to add four slots to the road department. David Holmes spoke on behalf of the residents with concerns about the county road conditions, which he feels are unsafe. The areas are McKinney Road and neighboring streets.

Without streetlights, he said no one can see the dangerous potholes. For someone not familiar with the area, even driving the speed limit could be a life-threatening accident due to the condition of the roads, he said.

PROCEDURES IN LIMBO

An ordinance establishing and adopting procedures for the Quorum Court at all regular and special meetings for 2023-24 resulted in debate and discussion over whether to adopt the 2022 ordinance as the 2023 ordinance drafted by the county judge's office or a revision that was drafted after several Judicial Committee meetings.

"The judicial meeting met several times in the month of February under chairman Dumas," said Franklin. "There was legislation that was deliberated."

Carroll was replaced as chair by Dumas and a recent reassignment by the county judge shows neither one is any longer on the Judicial Committee.

Franklin said in their last meeting held on Wednesday, the committee approved having the new legislation sent to the full Quorum Court, but it has been left off of the agenda.

Franklin made a substitute motion to swap the new legislation out with the one currently on the agenda, which according to county attorney Terry Wynne could not be done.

"Unless it is on the agenda, you are violating the open meeting law," Wynne said via Zoom. "You can't add items to the agenda without the appropriate notice."

Carroll disagreed with the attorney.

"If that was the case, you could not amend items in the agenda because when you amend, you change," he said.

Some of the JPs said they had not seen the revisions, and Robinson said neither he nor the county attorney, who has been out with covid, had a chance to review the documents either.

"I believe we need to move forward with what we have," said Robinson. "No one from my office has had anything from any meeting, so we're moving forward with something no one has seen."

Carroll said covid or no covid, the county attorney's office received the documents for review, which was his duty to review. Robinson said revisions could be made at a later date.

Franklin said the request was to put the policy and procedure issues under the Judicial Committee. Instead Robinson left it with the Human Resource Committee chaired by Danny Holcomb.

Franklin said he saw no reason to adopt the policy on the agenda since the Quorum Court was still operating under 2022 rules. According to Robinson, because no policies and procedures had been adopted for 2023 as indicated in Act 742 (Arkansas Code Annotated 14-14-904), which is to be done at the first regular meeting of the year, there was nothing in place currently.

Wynne said during the meeting that procedures have to be adopted by state law.

"I don't think the old one automatically continues," he said.

The office of Attorney General Tim Griffin offered an unrelated opinion, when asked if there are no local procedural rules adopted, would the standard rules of parliamentary procedures such as Robert's Rules of Order apply.

A substitute motion was made by Dumas to continue operating under the 2022 procedures until everybody has an opportunity to review the new procedures.

"The vote was 9 to 4 for it to be moved to the Judicial Committee," said Dumas, referring to last month's Quorum Court meeting.

Dumas said once everyone has an opportunity to review the matter, it would go to the full court.

The substitute motion failed by vote, going back to the original motion. But that's as far as it went as some of the JPs wanted the new legislation on the agenda.

Robinson said it would be put on the agenda next month and suggested adopting what is there.

"Either we adopt the ordinance so we can have some procedures in place; we have to do that," said Robinson. "Here we are in February and still haven't adopted procedural rules."

Without any resolution to the issue, as back-and-forth conversations became more tense, Robinson made the call to adjourn the meeting after some justices said they didn't want to move on as was suggested due to the meeting being delayed.

Stating that, because no procedures were in place, Robinson ended the meeting, leaving approximately 15 agenda items untouched. But what occurred after the meeting was the verbal and physical altercation between Donald and Carroll.

Attempts to reach Carroll were unsuccessful.