Razorbacks men out to prove No. 1 ranking

FAYETTEVILLE -- The SEC dominates the national rankings for men's track and field with 11 teams in the top 25.

No other conference has more than four ranked teams.

In a conference overloaded with talent, the University of Arkansas goes into the SEC Indoor Championships -- which will be held Friday and Saturday at Fayetteville's Randal Tyson Center -- as the favorite with its No. 1 national ranking.

"I'm not going to shy away from it," Razorbacks Coach Chris Bucknam said. "We're the favorites, and I'll be disappointed if we don't come out on top.

"There's no question the target's on our back."

Arkansas has national-leading marks with senior Chris Bailey in the 400 meters (45.09 seconds), freshman Jayden Hibbert in the triple jump (54 feet, 10 3/4 inches) and the 1,600-relay team of Connor Washington, James Benson, Ayden Owens-Delerme and Bailey (3:01.53).

Owens-Delerme, a junior, is the defending NCAA champion in the heptathlon, and he'll focus on that event at the SEC meet and will need to be replaced on the 1,600 relay.

Bucknam said there also likely will be some changes on Arkansas' distance medley team, which has the SEC's second-fastest time of 9:22.13 behind Ole Miss' 9:21.89.

Razorbacks sophomore Wayne Pinnock, who won the NCAA long jump title for Tennessee last year, has the nation's No. 3 mark this year (26-7) with Arkansas junior Corey McLeod, last year's SEC champion for the Vols, No. 4 nationally at 26-6 1/2. McLeod also is fourth in the SEC in the triple jump at 53-9.

The jumpers have taken limited attempts with short approaches this season.

"These guys are our aces, so we have them on a pitch count," Bucknam said, using a baseball analogy. "Even if they're doing well, we've pulled them off the mound.

"We're looking forward to watching them compete with a full series of jumps."

Arkansas senior Jordan West, another transfer from Tennessee, is No. 5 nationally in the shot put with a best mark of 66-5 3/4.

Lance Lang, an Arkansas senior and transfer from Kentucky, has the No. 6 time nationally in the 200 at 20.54.

Arkansas sophomore Patrick Kiprop, who ran a school-record 13:24.32 in the 5,000 meters that ranks No. 2 in the SEC this season, will run in that event and the 3,000.

Tre'Bien Gilbert and Matthew Lewis-Banks, both seniors for the Razorbacks, are tied for the third-fastest time in the SEC in the 60-meter hurdles at 7.71. Arkansas sophomore Phillip Lemonious is No. 7 in the SEC at 7.73.

"That hurdle race is wide open," Bucknam said. "There's a lot of hurdlers right at the top of the heap. The competition's going to be great."

The Razorbacks will be without sophomore Lexington Hilton, a transfer from Arkansas State University who ranks fourth in the SEC in the mile (3:58.70) and 3,000 (7:49.84), because he is sidelined with a foot injury.

"I just feel crushed for him, because he sat out all of last year," Bucknam said. "Then he gets it going with a phenomenal January.

"He just caught a bad break [being injured]. Just feel bad for the young man, because he's a great competitor and a real fine addition to our program.

"We've got a great training staff, and we'll hopefully get him back outdoors. Certainly he's going to be missed, and we have to subtract a bunch of points off our scoresheet because he's not with us."

Fortunately for the Razorbacks, they have numerous potential scoring opportunities with the roster assembled by Bucknam, who coaches the distance runners, and assistant coaches Doug Case (sprinter and hurdles) and Travis Geopfert (field and multi events).

"We've got a lot of different ways that we can score points, and that's really important," Bucknam said. "We're not just reliant on four or five people.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how we put it all together."

Among SEC teams ranked in the top 10 nationally along with Arkansas are No. 4 Tennessee, No. 7 Florida and No. 10 Georgia.

The Razorbacks have won three consecutive SEC Indoor championships and 25 overall since joining the conference for the 1992 track and field season, but this is a new year.

"Nothing's easy, OK?" Bucknam said. "So we're not going to take anything for granted.

"We're going to compete like our backs are against the wall. We're going to go in and attack each and every one of these events."