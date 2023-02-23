Retriever earns A-plus in hunt





Cooper Volpe, Joe Volpe's yellow Labrador retriever, isn't ready to retire to the couch, so Joe Volpe proposed an upland bird hunt Saturday.

Where and how, pray tell, do you hunt upland birds in Arkansas in mid-February? Quail season ended Jan. 31 if you're lucky enough to know where to find quail.

The solution is to hunt on a gamebird farm. These pay-to-hunt, put-and-take facilities are exempt from statewide hunting seasons. You buy a certain number of quail and pheasants. The facility staff places the birds around a couple of fields. After the birds have had a little time to acclimate to freedom, the staff turns the clients loose in the fields.

I am really leery of released bird facilities, and I usually refuse to hunt them. I hunted a couple in Missouri where the birds were so poorly conditioned that you literally had to nudge a quail with your foot to make it flush. And then it could barely fly. One whiff of that and I'm out.

Hall's Gamebirds, a facility near Damascus, was the venue for Saturday's outing. It has been in been in business since the 1980s and has a stellar reputation. You pass it before you reach Damascus on US-65. Hall's birds are flight conditioned, and they act as close to wild as you could hope to expect. The quail are almost indistinguishable from wild. They don't just sit and wait for the executioner the way poorly conditioned birds do. These quail run, and if pushed by a dog, they'll flush wild. If they're not pressed, they'll hold as tight as statues and flush right under your chin. That happened to John Volpe, Joe's youngest son. It made him scream and say naughty words.

There is nothing like a close-quarters covey rise. Birds burst into flight inches from your feet. Their wingbeats sound like machine gun fire. If they flush straight up, you can feel their wings push air against your face. There is no equal or greater adrenaline rush in any other kind of hunting. It's a shame generations of hunters haven't experienced it.

I have hunted upland birds with Cooper before. He is most experienced as a waterfowl retriever, but Volpe takes him everywhere.

The folks at Hall's Gamebirds were tactfully skeptical. Coop is a very laid-back dog. Despite his heavy workload, he obviously does not miss any meals. He is not nearly as intense as the typical hunting lab and not remotely as intense as a setter or pointer, so it's easy to underestimate him. To underestimate him is a good way for a betting man to lose money.

"I hunted him on wild birds in Kansas in the fall," Joe Volpe said when questioned. "He hunted with some experienced dogs, and he picked it up pretty fast. He did well."

Our hosts exchanged a quick glance and quietly raised an eyebrow.

Working close to the hunting line, Coop put three pheasants in the air in short order. When he got "birdy," he planted his nose in the ground and coursed through the grass like a snake. His highlight move was flushing two roosters that split and tried to run opposite directions. Coop flushed one, and the other flushed when it heard the first bird flush. Joe and John got them both.

John Volpe's foot flush was the first thing that happened in the quail field. Those birds escaped from a very startled John, but Cooper tracked down a couple of the singles. Joe Volpe folded one quail that landed in a small pond, and Cooper plunged in after it. He couldn't find the bird. He nosed around in a wad of thick brush by the bank. He swam around and searched the banks. He even dove to find it.

Then, he started looking downstream. I thought it was pointless, but one does not advise another hunter about what his dog should or shouldn't do.

Fifteen minutes later, about 50 yards downstream from where the quail fell, Cooper found the quail. We were all elated for him.

Not long after, Cooper got birdy again. A bird was obviously running, but Coop followed him like a heat-seeking missile through the tall grass. Finally two quail flushed, and the Volpes got them. We finished the day with Joe Volpe getting two quail and me folding a pheasant that was trying to escape to the woods.

The birds worked well and our shooting was excellent. However, the day belonged to Cooper.





Cooper rejoices with John Volpe (left) and Joe Volpe on Saturday after a successful hunt at Hall’s Quail Preserve near Damascus. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)





