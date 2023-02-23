WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

BRINKLEY 62, NEMO VISTA 38 Kylan Baker busted through with 24 points in a 24-point win for Brinkley (20-6) over the host team during the 1A-3 Regional tournament. Christian Williams finished with 13 points for the Tigers. Patrick Perry led Nemo Vista (16-15) with 19 points.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 56, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 50 Kevin Williams scored 16 points to push Central Arkansas Christian (23-6) to a win in the 3A-3 Regional tournament at Rose Bud. Sam Maddox totaled 12 points for the Mustangs, who won their 21st consecutive game.

FARMINGTON 83, POTTSVILLE 55 Layne Taylor put together a strong outing with 19 points and 10 assists as Farmington (33-0) rolled during on the first day of the 4A-North Regional tournament at Morrilton. Jaxon Berry had 19 points and six rebounds, and Caleb Blakely finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 81, HIGHLAND 37 J.J. Andrews racked up 19 points as four players scored more than 10 points for Little Rock Christian (22-7) in the first round of the 4A-East Regional tournament at Clinton. C.J. Williamson scored 15 points, while Landren Blocker had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals for the Warriors. Jameel Wesley II provided 11 points for Little Rock Christian.

WONDERVIEW 59, AUGUSTA 23 Sam Reynolds rang up 24 points to keep Wonderview (27-5) in play during the 1A-3 Regional tournament at Nemo Vista. Tyler Gottsponer had 10 points for the Daredevils. Keaton Chapple scored eights points for Augusta (10-16).

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 66, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 41 Josie Williams led Conway Christian (27-5) with 25 points as it clinched a berth in next week's state tournament with a blowout win in the opening round of the 2A-Central Regional tournament at Sloan-Hendrix. Mallory Malone had 15 points, and Kara Keathley contributed 8 for the Lady Eagles.

GUY-PERKINS 54, AUGUSTA 44 Jomia Ealy put up 22 points in a 1A-3 Regional tournament victory for Guy-Perkins (12-17) at Nemo Vista. Julissia Young had 17 points for the Lady Thunderbirds. Skylar Chapple ended with 16 points, and Chrissy Chapple followed with 14 points for Augusta (11-10).

MAMMOTH SPRING 67, CONCORD 45 Brynn Washam delivered a game-high 25 points to boost Class 1A No. 1 Mammoth Spring (32-4) into the semifinals of the 1A-2 Regional tournament at Calico Rock. Tay Davis scored 13 points, and Sara Crowe had 12 for the Bears. Ashlyn Cossey and Kately Cornett both scored 13 points for Concord (19-15), which trailed 36-23 at halftime. Laiken Cornett tossed in 12 points.

MARKED TREE 82, CALICO ROCK 45 Ladarrius Davis chalked up 20 points for Marked Tree (25-3), which dominated the host team in the first game of the 1A-2 Regional tournament. Audric Browning had 14 points, and Blake Moody collected 13 points and seven rebounds for Calico Rock (19-15). Riley Whiteaker finished with 12 points and five rebounds as well for the Pirates.

MELBOURNE 58, RIVERCREST 30 Kaylin Caraway's 17 points led a balanced attack for Melbourne (21-6) during the 3A-2 Regional tournament opener at Mountain View. Ashtyn Kimble and Halle Skidmore both added nine points for the Lady Bearkatz.

NORFORK 68, ARMOREL 25 Liza Shaddy had 20 points, 4 steals and 4 assists to guide Norfork (28-6) into the semifinals of the 1A-2 Regional tournament at Calico Rock. Jordan Rasmussen had 12 points and 8 rebounds, and Kasey Moody had 10 points and 3 steals for the Lady Panthers. Savannah Slater's eight points carried Armorel (8-22).

WONDERVIEW 63, BRADFORD 35 Five players checked in with double figures for Wonderview (22-9), steered by Madi Stovall's 16 points, in its rout in the first round of the 1A-3 Regional tournament at Nemo Vista. Anna Ford scored 12 points, Riley Gottsponer had 11 points, and both Abbigail Baker and Layla Terry added 10 points each for the Lady Daredevils. Kenleigh Mitchell supplied 15 points in the loss for Bradford (11-11).

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

NETTLETON 49, VALLEY VIEW 44 Taylor Smith put up a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds as Nettleton (22-5, 11-2 5A-East) held on. Jordan Pigram added 12 points and 3 rebounds in the win for the Raiders.

PINE BLUFF 66, HOT SPRINGS 52 Pine Bluff (21-7, 15-1 5A-South) wrapped up a league championship by pulling away to complete a regular-season sweep of the Trojans. Tyrell Honey scored 13 points for Hot Springs (19-8, 13-3), which is tied with Lake Hamilton for second place in the conference. Octavious Rhodes had 12 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks, and Nasir Hannah tallied 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in the loss.

SYLVAN HILLS 50, eSTEM 48 DaCarter Coleman's 20 points led Sylvan Hills (16-11, 9-4 5A-Central) to a slim victory over the Mets. James Deloach ended with 16 points for the Bears.