Russia to replace leaking spacecraft

Russia plans to launch a replacement spacecraft to the International Space Station today, with arrival expected Saturday, NASA officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Soyuz spacecraft will replace one that was damaged in December and was leaking coolant while it was docked at the space station. Russian officials later determined that the spacecraft was not safe to transport its crew of two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut home.

In a call with reporters Tuesday evening, Dana Wei-gel, NASA’s deputy manager of the International Space Station program, said Russia has “taken a look at the upcoming Soyuz that’s slated to launch and they’re not seeing any issues with the vehicle, so they’re pressing ahead with their launch preparations.” The crew — NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin — launched to the Space Station in September in what was supposed to be a six-month stay, with a return trip set for March.