Scott County man facing child porn charges to stay in jail pending trial

A Scott County man indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury for attempted production of child pornography was ordered to remain in federal custody while he awaits resolution of his case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Edie Ervin ruled Tuesday that there were "no conditions at my disposal" to assure the safety of the public if she were to release Waldron resident Randy Oliver, 50, back into the community.

Oliver was accused of attempting to procure a child for sex from a woman he met over the dating app Tinder last December after her profile was matched with the profile of a person whose Tinder username was "Dexter." According to a probable cause affidavit filed by FBI agent Josh Pullen, the case investigator, the "about me" section of "Dexter's" profile said, "Looking to play no strings I am 50 and willing to give cash discreetly."

Over a two-day period, the affidavit said, "Dexter" and the woman -- identified only as "C.L." -- communicated as Dexter asked her to provide him with a young girl for sex between the ages of 1 and 15 in a series of text communications that gradually became more and more sexually explicit.

At one point, the complaint said, "Dexter" provided the woman with his phone number. After she contacted the FBI, the number was traced back to Oliver.

Oliver's attorney, Christophe Tarver of the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, proposed that Oliver's wife of two months, Sherry Oliver, serve as third-party custodian to be responsible for ensuring her husband's appearance at all court-ordered meetings and to report to the pre-trial services office any violations of his release conditions.

Under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, Sherry Oliver said she and Randy Oliver met about a year previously on Tinder and were married Dec. 16. Asked by Bryant if her husband had gotten off Tinder after they met, Sherry Oliver told the prosecutor, "that was my understanding." She told Bryant she was aware of what her husband was charged with but said she had never read the affidavit or gotten any of the details regarding his indictment.

Sherry Oliver testified that her husband had a drinking problem and described bouts of binge drinking she said he engaged in "a couple of times a month."

"When he drinks, he drinks until all the alcohol is gone," she said. "He has frequent blackouts."

Pullen testified that after Oliver's Jan. 27 arrest at his home in Waldron, he told investigators he had been on Tinder for about six months and said he was unable to remember all the activity he had been involved in because of his drinking. Asked specifically if he had ever offered anyone money in exchange for sex with a child, Pullen said Oliver mumbled his answer, talking in fits and starts before answering the question.

"He said, 'I don't remember all the things I talk about,'" Pullen said. "'I kind of drink a lot.'"

According to Pullen, Oliver said he also engaged in a lot of fantasy role play with people "that could be misinterpreted."

"He said he was sitting there talking s**t and drinking," Pullen said.

After Pullen's testimony, which included earlier conversations on the CashApp platform the FBI agent said appeared to involve conversations with two other people over a five-month period regarding money in exchange for sex with children, Bryant asked Ervin to detain Oliver.

"His release plan is to go back to the very same home where he was living when all of this took place," Bryant said, arguing that Oliver was undeterred by the presence of his wife. "The fact that he was trying to have sex with a 4-year-old two days after he married his wife is inexplicable in and of itself but the fact that this went on for a consistent period of time. ... I just can't believe there's any way Mr. Oliver hasn't raped a child."

Bryant argued that it would be difficult if not impossible to bind Oliver to any release conditions, including location monitoring.

"An ankle bracelet only tells us he is gone," she said. "It doesn't tell us where he is."

After a recess, Ervin ruled that Oliver would have to stay in custody pending trial. She said his history of alcohol abuse presented "one of the biggest factors for me weighing in favor of detention."

"Given his strongly stated efforts and desire to have sex with small children and his alcohol problem," Ervin said, "I don't think the conditions I have at my disposal will reasonably assure the safety of the community."