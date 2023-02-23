Six people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Centerton

• Lena McCraw, 38, of 320 Violet St. in Centerton, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. McCraw was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Dusty Daniels, 34, of 1902 W. Kaywood Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Daniels was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Noland Aneo, 29, of 249 Erin Place in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Aneo was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Steffanie Blum, 32, of 12609 S. Arkansas 265 in Prairie Grove, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Blum was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Tontitown

• Justin Debacca, 38, of 365 Valencia Drive in Branson, Mo., was arrested Monday in connection with introducing a controlled substance into the body of another. Debacca was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Maggie Mayes, 48, of 11650 Arkansas 16 South in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with abuse of adults and financial identity fraud. Mayes was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.