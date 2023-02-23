State says Supreme Court should deny Echols’ appeal in West Memphis Three case

The Arkansas Supreme Court should dismiss Damien Echols' appeal for new DNA testing in the West Memphis Three case because Echols filed his initial request in the wrong county, according to a motion filed Tuesday by the state attorney general's office.

"Echols is appealing the Crittenden County Circuit Court's denial of his petition for a writ of habeas corpus under Act 1780 of 2001," according to the motion from Assistant Attorney General Brooke Jackson Gasaway. "His conviction, however, was entered in the Craighead County Circuit Court in case number CR-93-540A.

"Under Ark. Code Ann. § 16-112-201(a) (Repl. 2016), an Act 1780 habeas petition must be filed in the circuit court where the judgment of 'conviction was entered,'" Gasaway wrote. "Because Echols filed his petition in the wrong county, this court should dismiss for lack of jurisdiction."

Echols, along with Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley, were convicted in 1994 of the slayings of three 8-year-old boys -- Christopher Byers, Steve Branch and Michael Moore -- whose bodies were found in a drainage ditch near West Memphis the previous year. Echols was sentenced to death.

"The murders were committed in Crittenden County," according to a footnote in Tuesday's filing. "However, Echols received a change of venue to Craighead County, where he was tried and convicted."

No DNA evidence ever linked the three to the deaths, and they were released from prison in 2011 after prosecutors allowed them to walk free as part of a deal known as an Alford Plea, which was also entered in Craighead County Circuit Court.

They've since been trying to clear their names.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea in criminal court. By taking an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit to the criminal act and asserts their innocence, but agrees that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Attorneys representing Echols petitioned Crittenden County Circuit Court on Jan. 24, 2022, to permit new M-Vac wet-vacuum DNA testing on sneaker laces that were used to hogtie the three boys. This type of DNA testing wasn't available when previous DNA tests were done on evidence from the crime scene, according to the court filing.

Former Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman argued against the new DNA testing, saying among other things that the M-Vac wet-vacuum collection method could damage evidence from the case.

Crittenden County Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander denied Echols' request in June, stating that he wasn't entitled to the evidence examination, even if it could clear him, because the law only allows incarcerated convicts the opportunity to seek new evidence testing.

Habeas corpus is Latin for "that you have the body." A writ of habeas corpus is used to bring a prisoner or other detainee before the court to determine if the person's imprisonment or detention is lawful, according to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School.

"Because Echols was not in custody, the circuit court concluded, it lacked jurisdiction to grant him habeas corpus relief in the form of additional DNA testing," Gasaway wrote in Tuesday's motion.

The Arkansas Supreme Court "lacks jurisdiction over this appeal because Echols filed his petition for writ of habeas corpus under Act 1780 of 2001 in the wrong county," according to the motion. "He should have filed the petition in the Craighead County Circuit Court -- the county of conviction.

"Because the Crittenden County Circuit Court lacked jurisdiction below, so, too, does this court," Gasaway wrote, citing case law.

"Alternatively, in the event this court denies the motion to dismiss, the state respectfully requests that it be allowed a period of 21 days from the date of the entry of an order denying its motion in which to file its responsive brief," Gasaway wrote.

On Monday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Mary Carole Young of Little Rock to serve as a special justice of the Supreme Court to replace Chief Justice Dan Kemp, who recused from the Echols case last month.