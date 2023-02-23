BASKETBALL

Three JBU players honored

John Brown University senior Tarrah Stephens was name. a first-team All-Sooner Athletic Conference selection Wednesday, while junior Natalie Smith and sophomore Emily Sanders were named to the third team.

Stephens averaged 19.3 points per game for JBU and finished ninth in the nation with 540 total points. She also was named to the conference's All-Defensive Team, finishing among the top five in the conference in defensive rebounds (5.3 per game), blocks (1.1 per game) and steals (1.9 per game).

Sanders started all 28 games this season, averaging 10 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3 assists per game. She finished in the top 10 in the conference with 85 assists and a 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio. Smith also started all 28 games and led the conference with 76 made three-pointers, which was good for 11th in the country. She averaged 11.1 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

John Brown opens SAC Tournament quarterfinal play today with a game at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, at 6 p.m. Central.

BASEBALL

Arkansas Tech's Gray honored again

A day after being named the Great American Conference's Pitcher of the Week, Arkansas Tech University sophomore John Gray was named the Central Region Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday.

Gray had 11 strikeouts over 7 scoreless innings Friday in a 10-0 victory over Oklahoma Baptist. He retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced before scattering 4 hits -- all singles -- for his first victory of the season.

SAU alters weekend schedule

Southern Arkansas University has altered the schedule for its weekend series against East Central (Okla.) in Magnolia.

The series begins Friday with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. and will conclude with a single game Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

GOLF

HSU's Nelson splits conference honor

Henderson State University freshman Lily Nelson was honored Wednesday as the Great American Conference's co-Women's Golfer of the Week along with Morgan Becker of Oklahoma Baptist.

Nelson led the Reddies to a third-place finish at The Southern Invite in Spring, Texas, after she carded a 7-over 223 to finish in a tie for 14th place individually. Her nine birdies ranked fourth among the 77 golfers. Henderson State finished third in the team standings behind Dallas Baptist and West Texas A&M.

TENNIS

Gomez Alonso earns SEC honor

Carolina Gomez Alonso from the University of Arkansas was honored Wednesday as the SEC's Freshman of the Week.

Gomez Alonso improved to 4-0 with two singles victories last weekend at Baylor and SMU. She defeated Baylor's Liubov Kostenko 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 for a second consecutive match-clinching victory for the Razorbacks. Gomez Alonso and doubles partner Kelly Keller have won their last three matches, while the Razorbacks have won four consecutive doubles points.

Arkansas faces Oklahoma and Missouri State on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

ATU's Grinberg tabbed

Junior Lee Grinberg of Arkansas Tech University was recognized Wednesday as the Great American Conference's Women's Player of the Week.

Grinberg won all three of her singles matches last week, including wins against the University of Central Arkansas on Saturday. She defeated Jaeun Lee after Lee retired during a first-set tiebreaker, then defeated Vichitraporn Vimuktananda 6-1, 6-2.

On Feb. 15, Grinbert teamed with Daniela Baez for a 6-0 doubles victory over Georgia Plunkett and Karli Roux of Harding University. Grinberg then won her singles match 6-4, 6-2 over Grace Dodd.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services