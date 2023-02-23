Student meetings focused on success

FAYETTEVILLE -- While graduation and retention rates are obvious -- and important -- markers, "student success" encompasses much more, from mental health and a sense of belonging, to internship and job opportunities, said Terry Martin, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"Every area of campus has a role to play in enhancing student success," Chancellor Charles Robinson said Wednesday during a town hall-style meeting on campus. It "takes a village, and there's power in the small communities on this large campus."

Fortunately, "we have momentum," Robinson said. "We're not starting from scratch, [but] building on success," and that's evident in graduation and retention figures.

As the university embarks on a strategic planning process for its next 150 years, Robinson and other university leaders are conducting town hall-style meetings to gather feedback.

The university's meetings became popular means of communicating during the covid-19 pandemic, so Robinson wanted to continue them for the strategic planning process. The first meeting -- which focused on research -- was held last week.

Each meeting focuses on one element of three strategic priority areas: student success, research excellence and the university's status as an employer of choice. Robinson is participating in all three sessions and Margaret Sova McCabe, interim vice chancellor for research and innovation, is moderating all three. The final session is set for 9 a.m. March 17 in the E.J. Ball Courtroom in the School of Law (1045 W. Maple St. in Fayetteville). It can also be viewed on the university's YouTube page.

Last school year -- for the fourth-consecutive year -- UA-Fayetteville set all-time records for its first-year retention rate (87%) and graduation rate (70%), both up 2% from the previous year.

This year's fall-to-spring freshman retention rate of 94% set a record as well, said Trevor Francis, associate vice provost.

The university has improved retention and graduation rates by using data analytics to enhance programs, coordinating cross-campus initiatives, striving for exceptional teaching, offering quick responses to emergency indicators -- be they financial, social, or mental/emotional challenges of students -- and utilizing proactive advising by reaching out to students who would most benefit from additional support.

The Cordia Harrington Center for Excellence has been instrumental to student success, too, Francis said. That academic coaching has "moved a lot of 'C's' to 'B's' and 'B's' to 'A's'" for students.

The university is also able to be more selective in accepting students as applications have skyrocketed in recent years, said Suzanne McCray, vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions. "We're up 60% this year over 2019 in applications, [and] we're up 222 applications for housing" from Arkansans for 2023-24 compared to this time last year.

The average GPA for freshmen has increased from 3.6 to 3.77 in the past decade, and that average should climb over 3.8 for the fall 2023 freshman crop, she said. Research at the university continues to increase, as well, which benefits students, as studies show students who do research in college are more likely to graduate -- and do so on time -- than those who don't.

Undergraduate research is one of 11 High Impact Practices employed by faculty on campus, said Deb Korth, director of Fulbright Student Success and a teaching professor in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. Other HIPs include writing intensive classes and collaborative learning.

The graduation rate for students receiving Pell Grants -- typically awarded by the U.S. Department of Education to undergraduates with exceptional financial needs, and which usually don't need to be repaid --ticked up by a percentage point, to 55%, last school year, but it remains an area university officials say they are committed to improving.

Part of that is closing the financial gap, and "need" is now "top of mind" when the university awards scholarships, McCray said. The university awards roughly $100 million in financial aid annually, and a fifth of that goes to Pell-eligible students.

She also expects Pell Grant awards from the federal government to rise in the near future, and she's hopeful the state of Arkansas will provide more funds to those students, too, because "if you close the financial gap, you close the retention gap."

Financial obstacles "are their own interruption to belonging," and the university has an "ethical obligation" to make sure students feel a sense of connection, said Leslie Yingling, associate dean of students, assistant vice chancellor for Diversity & Inclusion, and director of the Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education. "We all need those feelings of mattering, and, if not, we tend not to want to stay there."

In addition to Pell-eligible students, the university also plans to take a closer look at what graduate, online, and first-generation students need to thrive, Martin said. "They all have different needs, and we need to meet them."

"Significant opportunity gaps" remain, especially for Pell-eligible and first-generation students, Francis said. "Supporting the whole student takes the whole campus."

And "isolation is never good," Robinson said. "We have to be active and aggressive in our efforts to connect students with someone or something."

Everyone on campus needs to be ready and willing to help when a student asks a question, too, Yingling said. There's been a noticeable uptick in student comfort in asking questions in recent years, but "we need to receive those questions with care" and meet "students where they are."

It's imperative faculty and staff have all the information about resources for students as well, said Adrienne Gaines, associate director of Student Services, First-Year Engineering, in the College of Engineering. "You can't give [information] on something you don't know."

"We are all models and mentors for our students," said McCabe, who -- before her current role as interim vice chancellor for research and innovation -- served as dean of the UAF School of Law from 2018 to 2021. "Can we launch [their] lives? That's what student success is all about."

It's also paramount to remember some students need smaller-group activities to make connections, rather than large gatherings, Gaines said. "Just because we brought students together doesn't mean they 'engaged' -- it just means they 'attended.'"

In recent years, more students have stepped up to succor their peers, rather than relying only on adults, Francis said. "We're big on the students-helping-students model, [as] they want to help each other."

The university "was created as an institution to serve and support students in their aspirations," and Robinson and other university leaders won't be "satisfied" while there is even one student who has not realized his goals, he said. "I don't know that there is anything we do that doesn't" -- at least indirectly -- "have some impact on student" success and belonging.

"Student success is a really inspiring topic for many of us," seconded McCabe. It's "why we're in higher education -- students brought us here."

Robinson has prioritized enrolling more Arkansans at the university, and those efforts have borne fruit, as the fall 2022 freshman class had 2,835 Arkansans, a new record, and a 7.8% increase from the prior year's freshman class.

Money is a key component of making the university accessible to more Arkansans, and roughly 90% of scholarship dollars from the university go to Arkansans, McCray said. Whether an Arkansan or not, whether Pell-eligible or not, whether first-generation or not, though, "we want to make sure" every student says, "I made the right decision" to attend UA-Fayetteville.