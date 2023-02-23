Super Quiz: Game Show Phrases

1 "I'll take Literary Characters for $1,000."

2. "Come on down!"

3. "I'd like to buy a vowel, Pat."

4. "Survey says ..."

5. "The tribe has spoken."

6. "Is that your final answer?"

7. "Will the real (person's name/occupation) please stand up?"

8. "Big bucks. No whammies!"

9. In France you heard, "Vous etes le maillon faible, au revoir!"

ANSWERS:

1. "Jeopardy!"

2. "The Price Is Right"

3. "Wheel of Fortune"

4. "Family Feud"

5. "Survivor"

6. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

7. "To Tell the Truth"

8. "Press Your Luck"

9. "The Weakest Link"