Super Quiz: Game Show Phrases

1 "I'll take Literary Characters for $1,000."
2. "Come on down!"
3. "I'd like to buy a vowel, Pat."
4. "Survey says ..."
5. "The tribe has spoken."
6. "Is that your final answer?"
7. "Will the real (person's name/occupation) please stand up?"
8. "Big bucks. No whammies!"
9. In France you heard, "Vous etes le maillon faible, au revoir!"
ANSWERS:
1. "Jeopardy!"
2. "The Price Is Right"
3. "Wheel of Fortune"
4. "Family Feud"
5. "Survivor"
6. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"
7. "To Tell the Truth"
8. "Press Your Luck"
9. "The Weakest Link"