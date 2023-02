This week’s professional golf tournaments

This week's professional events

All times Central

LPGA

EVENT LPGA Thailand

SITE Chonburi, Thailand

SCHEDULE Today-Saturday (Event began Wednesday)

COURSE Siam CC, Pataya Old Course (Par 72, 6,576 yards

PURSE $1.7 million

WINNER'S SHARE $255,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Nanna Koertz-Madsen

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy, Lewis, Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, today 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Friday-Saturday 9:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

PGA TOUR

EVENT Honda Classic

SITE Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE PGA National, Champions Course (Par 70, 7,125 yards)

PURSE $8.4 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.602 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Sepp Straka

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, Nico Echavarria, Andrew Landry, David Lingmerth

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday noon-2 p.m.; NBC, Saturday-Sunday 2-5 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT Indian Open

SITE New Delhi, India

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COUESE DLF Golf & CC (Par 72, 7,380 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $333,333

DEFENDING CHAMPION Stephen Gallacher (2019)

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 2-6:30 a.m., Saturday 2:30-6:30 a.m., Sunday 2:30-5:30 a.m.

LIV GOLF

EVENT LIV Golf Mayakoba

SITE Playa del Carmen, Mexico

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Mayakoba Golf Resort, El Camaleon Course (Par 71, 7,062 yards

PURSE $25 million

WINNER'S SHARE $4 million (individual), $3 million (team)

DEFENDING CHAMPION Inaugural event

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV CW Network, Saturday-Sunday noon-5 p.m.