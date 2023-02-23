Thursday recruiting tidbits

Visits to college campuses will begin again when a recruiting dead period ends March 1, and Arkansas is expected to see some top talent visit in the next few months.

• ESPN 4-star running back J’Marion Burnette, 6-1 and 220 pounds, of Andalusia, Ala., said he’s looking to visit Fayetteville in March. An official visit to Arkansas in June is likely.

ESPN rates him the No. 8 running back and the No. 123 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class. He rushed 187 times for 1,473 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior.

• ESPN 5-star safety KJ Bolden, 6-0 and 185, of Buford, Ga., said he plans to visit Arkansas on March 4.

He has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and others. ESPN rates him the No. 1 safety and No. 3 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class, and the No. 1 prospect in Georgia.

• Sophomore receiver Corey Simms Jr. received an offer from Arkansas while visiting Jan. 28 and he said he plans to return for a visit in the spring or summer.

Simms, 6-3 and 180, of Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, had offers from Missouri and Marshall before he added one from the Razorbacks. His father played basketball at Nebraska in the early 2000s.

• After receiving an offer from offensive coordinator Dan Enos on Wednesday, junior quarterback KJ Jackson, 6-3 and 210, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James is planning to visit a second time on March 11. He participated in the Razorbacks’ prospect camp on June 11, 2022.

Jackson also has offers from Penn State, Missouri, Kansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville and other schools. He is rated a 4-star prospect by two recruiting services.

He connected on 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards and 42 touchdowns, and was intercepted 7 times as a junior. He rushed for 171 yards and 6 touchdowns on 77 carries.

Jackson completed 87 of 131 passes for 1,992 yards and 28 touchdowns against 3 interceptions as a sophomore, and he rushed 65 times for 139 yards and 7 touchdowns.

• Class of 2024 defensive back Tony-Louis Nkuba received an offer from Arkansas on Monday and has already made plans to visit Fayetteville on March 11.

Nkuba, 6-2 and 170, of Lewisville, Texas, had offers from Texas Tech, Arizona State, SMU, Oregon State, Houston and others before Arkansas.

He reports having been targeted 35 times last year and having 7 interceptions, including a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown. He also had 21 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble.

• Pine Bluff junior wide receiver and Arkansas target Courtney Crutchfield plans to visit Oklahoma on March 4.

He received an offer from Arkansas during a visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 21.

Crutchfield, 6-2 and 175, has seen his offer list explode with offers from Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee and South Carolina in February to go along with others from Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Memphis.

• Sophomore defensive lineman Lance Jackson, 6-5 and 250, of Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, Texas, plans to visit Arkansas on March 11.

Jackson, the younger brother of Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson, has visited Fayetteville numerous times. He has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Oklahoma, UNLV and others. He recorded 63 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 2 pass breakups last year.

• Class of 2024 safety Tyler Singleton said he’ll be visiting Arkansas on April 8.

Singleton, 6-2 and 190, of Many, La., has offers from the Razorbacks, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and other schools.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 4 safety and No. 54 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is rated the No. 2 junior recruit in Louisiana.

• Defensive lineman Dion Stutts, 6-3 and 270, of Memphis University School, visited Arkansas on Jan. 28 and he plans to visit again March 14.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Texas A&M, Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Indiana, Ole Miss, UNLV and others. Also an outstanding wrestler, Stutts is rated a 4-star recruit by national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network.

He and his father visited Arkansas in January and his mother will accompany them for the upcoming trip.

• Class of 2026 Greenwood offensive lineman Cody Taylor, 6-3 and 280, said he will probably attend the spring game at Arkansas on April 15. He visited Jan. 21.

He is also looking to visit other schools in the spring. He has offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, Memphis and New Mexico State. Taylor reports having 36 pancakes on the varsity level last year while playing 711 snaps.

• Athlete Noreel White, 6-1 and 170, of Ocean Springs (Miss.) St Martin is planning to make his second trip to Fayetteville on March 7. He visited Jan. 28 after receiving an offer from co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson on Jan. 13.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 29 wide receiver and the No. 222 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He narrowed his list to Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida State, LSU and Mississippi State on Feb. 9.

• Class of 2024 cornerback Chris Johnson Jr. said he plans to visit Arkansas on April 8. He received an offer from Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson on Tuesday.

Johnson, 6-1 and 170, of Aledo, Texas, also has offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Utah State, Texas State and others.

His teammate and Class of 2026 running back Raycine Guillory Jr. received his first SEC offer from Arkansas when he visited Jan. 28.

• Junior defensive back Marcus Dawson Jr. plans to visit Arkansas on March 4.

Dawson, 6-1 and 180, of Baton Rouge (La.) Lab University has offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Grambling State. On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit.

• Junior cornerback Braylon Conley, 6-0 and 170, of Humble (Texas) Atascocita visited Arkansas on Jan. 28 and has plans to return to Fayetteville for a two-day visit on March 13-14.

He has approximately 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, TCU, Louisville, Wisconsin, Oregon, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado, Washington and others.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Conley a 4-star prospect.

• ESPN 4-star safety Ka’Davion Dotson plans to make his fourth trip to Fayetteville on March 4.

Dotson, 5-11 and 185, of Duncanville, Texas, has more than 20 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Missouri, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Kansas State and other schools.

His cousin, Peso Dotson, is a junior at Arkansas and his former teammate is sophomore linebacker Jordan Crook.

ESPN rates him the No. 20 safety and the No. 279 overall recruit in the 2024 class.

• Bentonville junior wide receiver CJ Brown plans to visit Arkansas on March 4. He also plans to visit Kansas State on March 7 and TCU on March 27 before making a trip to Oregon in April.

Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, holds offers from Arkansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Colorado State, Arkansas State and Purdue. He received his offer from the Hogs on Jan. 21.

He had 75 catches for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, earning first-team 7A-West All-State honors. Brown had 31 receptions for 436 yards and 5 touchdowns as a sophomore.