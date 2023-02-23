UALR men’s basketball capsule

UALR men at So. Illinois-Edwardsville

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Ill.

RECORDS UALR 9-20, 5-11 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 17-12, 8-8

SERIES Southern Illinois-Edwardsville leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.13.19.2

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.10.62.6

G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.7.84.9

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.13.05.7

F Nigel John, 6-8, So.5.93.1

COACH Darrell Walker (60-85 in fifth season at UALR, 105-103 in seventh season overall)

SO.ILLINOIS-EDWARDSVILLE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Ray'Sean Taylor, 6-1, So.15.54.4

G Damarco Minor, 6-0, So.13.15.3

G Shamar Wright, 6-7, Jr.10.84.1

F DeeJuan Pruitt, 6-8, So.11.58.6

C Jonathan Kurtas, 6-10, So.3.93.1

COACH Brian Barone (45-73 in fourth season at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRSIUE

74.6Points for74.2

79.0Points against71.1

-0.7Rebound margin+1.3

+0.8Turnover margin+1.2

43.8FG pct.43.2

32.43-pt. pct.31.8

72.7FT pct.73.6

CHALK TALK Southern Illinois-Edwardsville took down UALR 84-81 on Ray'Sean Taylor's 70-foot shot at the buzzer during the teams' first meeting on Feb. 4 in Little Rock. ... The Trojans will qualify for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament if they defeat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Lindenwood this week. ... UALR's C.J. White leads the Ohio Valley with a 2.94 assist-to-turnover ratio. ... Cougars forward DeeJuan Pruitt ranks second in the conference in rebounding at 8.6 per game.

-- Mitchell Gladstone