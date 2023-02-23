UALR men’s basketball capsule

UALR men at So. Illinois-Edwardsville
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Ill.
RECORDS UALR 9-20, 5-11 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 17-12, 8-8
SERIES Southern Illinois-Edwardsville leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.13.19.2
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.10.62.6
G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.7.84.9
F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.13.05.7
F Nigel John, 6-8, So.5.93.1
COACH Darrell Walker (60-85 in fifth season at UALR, 105-103 in seventh season overall)
SO.ILLINOIS-EDWARDSVILLE
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Ray'Sean Taylor, 6-1, So.15.54.4
G Damarco Minor, 6-0, So.13.15.3
G Shamar Wright, 6-7, Jr.10.84.1
F DeeJuan Pruitt, 6-8, So.11.58.6
C Jonathan Kurtas, 6-10, So.3.93.1
COACH Brian Barone (45-73 in fourth season at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRSIUE
74.6Points for74.2
79.0Points against71.1
-0.7Rebound margin+1.3
+0.8Turnover margin+1.2
43.8FG pct.43.2
32.43-pt. pct.31.8
72.7FT pct.73.6
CHALK TALK Southern Illinois-Edwardsville took down UALR 84-81 on Ray'Sean Taylor's 70-foot shot at the buzzer during the teams' first meeting on Feb. 4 in Little Rock. ... The Trojans will qualify for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament if they defeat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Lindenwood this week. ... UALR's C.J. White leads the Ohio Valley with a 2.94 assist-to-turnover ratio. ... Cougars forward DeeJuan Pruitt ranks second in the conference in rebounding at 8.6 per game.
-- Mitchell Gladstone