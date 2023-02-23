UALR women’s basketball capsule

UALR women at So. Illinois-Edwardsville
WHEN 4 p.m. Central
WHERE Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Ill.
RECORDS UALR 18-9, 15-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 8-19, 7-9
SERIES UALR leads 1-0
TV ESPNU
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.17.07.3
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.8.26.2
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.9.52.8
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.5.13.4
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.4.56.5
COACH Joe Foley (395-223 in 20th season at UALR, 851-304 in 36th season overall)
SO. ILLINOIS-EDWARDSVILLE
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
F Ajulu Thatha, 6-2, Sr.13.38.7
F Olivia Clayton, 6-2, Jr.4.83.3
G Sofie Lowis, 5-8, So.11.73.1
G KK Rodriguez, 5-6, Sr.8.03.9
G Macy Silvey, 5-19, Fr.4.81.3
COACH Samantha Quigley Smith (21-37 in second season at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 205-133 in 11th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRSIUE
52.5Points for64.4
52.3Points against78.1
-2.2Rebound margin-3.7
+3.4Turnover margin-3.8
37.6FG pct.37.7
15.33-pt. pct.29.2
65.4FT pct.73.0
CHALK TALK UALR rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville during the teams' first meeting earlier this month, holding the Cougars to 15 first-half points in a 76-59 win. ... Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Coach Samantha Quigley Smith is the younger sister of three-time WNBA All-Star and Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley. ... The Trojans currently rank fourth nationally in scoring defense, trailing South Carolina, Norfolk State and Duke. ... UALR can clinch the outright Ohio Valley title with a win.
-- Mitchell Gladstone