UALR women’s basketball capsule

UALR women at So. Illinois-Edwardsville

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Ill.

RECORDS UALR 18-9, 15-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 8-19, 7-9

SERIES UALR leads 1-0

TV ESPNU

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.17.07.3

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.8.26.2

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.9.52.8

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.5.13.4

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.4.56.5

COACH Joe Foley (395-223 in 20th season at UALR, 851-304 in 36th season overall)

SO. ILLINOIS-EDWARDSVILLE

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

F Ajulu Thatha, 6-2, Sr.13.38.7

F Olivia Clayton, 6-2, Jr.4.83.3

G Sofie Lowis, 5-8, So.11.73.1

G KK Rodriguez, 5-6, Sr.8.03.9

G Macy Silvey, 5-19, Fr.4.81.3

COACH Samantha Quigley Smith (21-37 in second season at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 205-133 in 11th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRSIUE

52.5Points for64.4

52.3Points against78.1

-2.2Rebound margin-3.7

+3.4Turnover margin-3.8

37.6FG pct.37.7

15.33-pt. pct.29.2

65.4FT pct.73.0

CHALK TALK UALR rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville during the teams' first meeting earlier this month, holding the Cougars to 15 first-half points in a 76-59 win. ... Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Coach Samantha Quigley Smith is the younger sister of three-time WNBA All-Star and Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley. ... The Trojans currently rank fourth nationally in scoring defense, trailing South Carolina, Norfolk State and Duke. ... UALR can clinch the outright Ohio Valley title with a win.

-- Mitchell Gladstone