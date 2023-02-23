UAPB announces its OC, QBs coach

Bobby Acosta, who spent the last two seasons at Del Valle High near Austin, Texas, has been named the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Acosta comes to Golden Lion Nation with more than 20 years of experience and is known around the country as a strong recruiter and being known as an offensive play-calling mastermind. He also coached at IMG Academy in Florida, where his team went undefeated and was named national champions in 2020. Offensively, IMG Academy averaged 42 points per game, leading the nation in third-down efficiency and outscoring their opponents 381-82.

"I love scoring points," Acosta said. "That brings a lot of fun to the world of football. We want to spread the ball around and move fast." Acosta came to IMG Academy from The College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota, where he helped guide the Saints to a 7-3 record in 2019 as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He also served as the Bucknell University offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2017-18.

Acosta spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons at Syracuse University before moving on to Cornell University. Before his stint at Syracuse, Acosta spent one year as head coach at Widener University (2013) and five seasons as an assistant coach at The College of New Jersey (2008-12), the last four as offensive coordinator. That came on the heels of two seasons as the tight ends coach at the University of Delaware, where he helped the Blue Hens reach the 2007 Division I championship game and assisted in developing future Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco.

Acosta served as head coach at Marlboro and Monmouth Regional high schools, in addition to time as wide receivers coach at TCNJ. He began his coaching career at alma mater Rowan College (1999-2001) as the team's defensive backs and special teams coach.