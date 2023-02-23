Wednesday’s college basketball scores

Wednesday's scores
MEN
EAST
Boston College 63, Virginia 48
Boston U. 73, Army 67
Bryant 79, NJIT 78
Colgate 73, Lafayette 69
Connecticut 87, Providence 69
Dayton 72, UMass 54
Duquesne 91, La Salle 74
George Washington 89, Rhode Island 80, OT
Lehigh 78, Bucknell 62
Loyola (Md.) 90, Holy Cross 68
Maryland 88, Minnesota 70
Mass.-Lowell 75, UMBC 70
Navy 70, American 54
New Hampshire 74, Maine 62
St. John's 79, Georgetown 70
Vermont 81, Binghamton 70
SOUTH
Alabama 78, South Carolina 76, OT
Appalachian St. 78, Georgia St. 52
Auburn 78, Mississippi 74
Bellarmine 63, Jacksonville 61
Belmont 89, Indiana St. 88
Clemson 91, Syracuse 73
Davidson 74, St. Bonaventure 61
ETSU 78, The Citadel 70
Furman 70, Mercer 67
Georgia Southern 76, Coastal Carolina 68
High Point 69, Radford 64
Kennesaw St. 79, North Alabama 66
Kentucky 82, Florida 74
LSU 84, Vanderbilt 77
Liberty 85, Queens (NC) 77
Lipscomb 73, Florida Gulf Coast 64
Louisiana-Lafayette 85, Arkansas St. 74
Marshall 92, James Madison 83
NC State 90, Wake Forest 74
North Florida 77, E. Kentucky 64
Old Dominion 69, Southern Miss. 64
SC-Upstate 59, Presbyterian 57
Samford 75, Tenn.-Chattanooga 70
South Florida 82, Cent. Florida 75
Stetson 76, Austin Peay 51
Troy 82, Louisiana-Monroe 78, OT
UNC-Asheville 80, Charleston Southern 62
UNC-Greensboro 71, W. Carolina 52
VMI 87, Wofford 83, OT
Winthrop 95, Campbell 93, OT
MIDWEST
Bradley 76, Valparaiso 66
Butler 59, DePaul 58
Cincinnati 88, Temple 83, OT
Drake 82, Illinois St. 51
Fordham 71, Loyola Chicago 69
Ill.-Chicago 82, Evansville 76
Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 63
North Carolina 63, Notre Dame 59
S. Illinois 86, N. Iowa 63
Wisconsin 64, Iowa 52
SOUTHWEST
Houston 89, Tulane 59
Jacksonville St. 101, Cent. Arkansas 71
South Alabama 76, Texas St. 67
Stephen F. Austin 91, Abilene Christian 89, 2OT
FAR WEST
Grand Canyon 2, New Mexico St. 0
Women
EAST
American 61, Navy 49
Boston U. 77, Army 70
Bryant 65, NJIT 62
Colgate 71, Lafayette 52
Davidson 66, George Washington 59
Duquesne 71, Loyola Chicago 61
Fordham 74, Rhode Island 73, OT
Holy Cross 59, Loyola (Md.) 51
Lehigh 84, Bucknell 72
Maine 80, New Hampshire 67
Mass.-Lowell 67, UMBC 64
Md.-Eastern Shore 65, Coppin St. 52
Old Dominion 66, Marshall 63
Vermont 67, Binghamton 54
SOUTH
Campbell 48, Winthrop 38
Coastal Carolina 79, Georgia St. 59
East Carolina 88, Houston 83, 3OT
Gardner-Webb 89, Longwood 72
George Mason 65, Saint Joseph's 60
Georgia Southern 75, South Alabama 59
James Madison 78, Appalachian St. 62
Memphis 64, Cincinnati 53
Radford 65, High Point 55
Richmond 53, VCU 37
SC-Upstate 61, Presbyterian 56
South Florida 93, Tulsa 83
Southern Miss. 88, Troy 79
Texas St. 58, Louisiana-Lafayette 51
UNC-Asheville 65, Charleston Southern 55
MIDWEST
Ball St. 80, W. Michigan 49
Bowling Green 80, Cent. Michigan 72
Creighton 55, Marquette 44
Dayton 65, La Salle 51
E. Illinois 60, Morehead St. 49
Kansas St. 63, Kansas 45
Kent St. 82, Ohio 56
Miami (Ohio) 88, N. Illinois 67
Michigan St. 71, Minnesota 67
Nebraska 90, Illinois 57
Purdue 86, Penn St. 62
Saint Louis 77, Massachusetts 75
Texas Rio Grande Valley 66, Tarleton St. 58
Toledo 80, Akron 76
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 98, Louisiana-Monroe 73
Baylor 67, TCU 57
Oklahoma St. 73, Iowa St. 68
SMU 69, Wichita St. 51
Texas Tech 69, West Virginia 68, 2OT