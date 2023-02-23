Sections
Wednesday’s college basketball scores

Today at 2:19 a.m.

Wednesday's scores

MEN

EAST

Boston College 63, Virginia 48

Boston U. 73, Army 67

Bryant 79, NJIT 78

Colgate 73, Lafayette 69

Connecticut 87, Providence 69

Dayton 72, UMass 54

Duquesne 91, La Salle 74

George Washington 89, Rhode Island 80, OT

Lehigh 78, Bucknell 62

Loyola (Md.) 90, Holy Cross 68

Maryland 88, Minnesota 70

Mass.-Lowell 75, UMBC 70

Navy 70, American 54

New Hampshire 74, Maine 62

St. John's 79, Georgetown 70

Vermont 81, Binghamton 70

SOUTH

Alabama 78, South Carolina 76, OT

Appalachian St. 78, Georgia St. 52

Auburn 78, Mississippi 74

Bellarmine 63, Jacksonville 61

Belmont 89, Indiana St. 88

Clemson 91, Syracuse 73

Davidson 74, St. Bonaventure 61

ETSU 78, The Citadel 70

Furman 70, Mercer 67

Georgia Southern 76, Coastal Carolina 68

High Point 69, Radford 64

Kennesaw St. 79, North Alabama 66

Kentucky 82, Florida 74

LSU 84, Vanderbilt 77

Liberty 85, Queens (NC) 77

Lipscomb 73, Florida Gulf Coast 64

Louisiana-Lafayette 85, Arkansas St. 74

Marshall 92, James Madison 83

NC State 90, Wake Forest 74

North Florida 77, E. Kentucky 64

Old Dominion 69, Southern Miss. 64

SC-Upstate 59, Presbyterian 57

Samford 75, Tenn.-Chattanooga 70

South Florida 82, Cent. Florida 75

Stetson 76, Austin Peay 51

Troy 82, Louisiana-Monroe 78, OT

UNC-Asheville 80, Charleston Southern 62

UNC-Greensboro 71, W. Carolina 52

VMI 87, Wofford 83, OT

Winthrop 95, Campbell 93, OT

MIDWEST

Bradley 76, Valparaiso 66

Butler 59, DePaul 58

Cincinnati 88, Temple 83, OT

Drake 82, Illinois St. 51

Fordham 71, Loyola Chicago 69

Ill.-Chicago 82, Evansville 76

Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 63

North Carolina 63, Notre Dame 59

S. Illinois 86, N. Iowa 63

Wisconsin 64, Iowa 52

SOUTHWEST

Houston 89, Tulane 59

Jacksonville St. 101, Cent. Arkansas 71

South Alabama 76, Texas St. 67

Stephen F. Austin 91, Abilene Christian 89, 2OT

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 2, New Mexico St. 0

Women

EAST

American 61, Navy 49

Boston U. 77, Army 70

Bryant 65, NJIT 62

Colgate 71, Lafayette 52

Davidson 66, George Washington 59

Duquesne 71, Loyola Chicago 61

Fordham 74, Rhode Island 73, OT

Holy Cross 59, Loyola (Md.) 51

Lehigh 84, Bucknell 72

Maine 80, New Hampshire 67

Mass.-Lowell 67, UMBC 64

Md.-Eastern Shore 65, Coppin St. 52

Old Dominion 66, Marshall 63

Vermont 67, Binghamton 54

SOUTH

Campbell 48, Winthrop 38

Coastal Carolina 79, Georgia St. 59

East Carolina 88, Houston 83, 3OT

Gardner-Webb 89, Longwood 72

George Mason 65, Saint Joseph's 60

Georgia Southern 75, South Alabama 59

James Madison 78, Appalachian St. 62

Memphis 64, Cincinnati 53

Radford 65, High Point 55

Richmond 53, VCU 37

SC-Upstate 61, Presbyterian 56

South Florida 93, Tulsa 83

Southern Miss. 88, Troy 79

Texas St. 58, Louisiana-Lafayette 51

UNC-Asheville 65, Charleston Southern 55

MIDWEST

Ball St. 80, W. Michigan 49

Bowling Green 80, Cent. Michigan 72

Creighton 55, Marquette 44

Dayton 65, La Salle 51

E. Illinois 60, Morehead St. 49

Kansas St. 63, Kansas 45

Kent St. 82, Ohio 56

Miami (Ohio) 88, N. Illinois 67

Michigan St. 71, Minnesota 67

Nebraska 90, Illinois 57

Purdue 86, Penn St. 62

Saint Louis 77, Massachusetts 75

Texas Rio Grande Valley 66, Tarleton St. 58

Toledo 80, Akron 76

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 98, Louisiana-Monroe 73

Baylor 67, TCU 57

Oklahoma St. 73, Iowa St. 68

SMU 69, Wichita St. 51

Texas Tech 69, West Virginia 68, 2OT

