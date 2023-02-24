A year on, U.N. calls for halt to Russia’s war on Ukraine





The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Thursday that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its troops after a year of war, even as Kyiv braced for new attacks timed to today's anniversary of the invasion.

After the resolution on Thursday, China issued a cease-fire plan this morning that would open up peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The plan issued by the Foreign Ministry urges the end of Western sanctions imposed on Russia, measures to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities, the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians, and steps to ensure the export of grain after disruptions caused global food prices to spike.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia is plotting a symbolic "revenge" attack around the one-year mark, and on the streets of Kyiv, people expressed a mix of resilience and fear as the anniversary loomed.

"I am anxious every day," said Liudmyla Danilenko, 79, who was bundled up against the cold as she waited for a trolley to take her to work.

To Danilenko, the war has been one ceaseless horror. But her parents had it worse, she said, surviving both the famine of the Josef Stalin era and World War II. She finds relief in yoga and meditation.

"Hope is the last thing to die," she said.

In the Kharkiv region in the northeast, a surface-to-air missile hit a government building in Kupiansk and rescuers were digging through the wreckage in the hope of reaching two civilians who had been buried, the head of the regional military administration said. A civilian near the building was injured in that attack and two women were also wounded in a separate strike in Kupiansk, he said.

But in Kyiv's artsy Podil neighborhood, Maksym Bilinskiy, a 19-year-old postal worker standing with friends at a coffee kiosk, did not appear terribly concerned about the alarms. "I've already gone through a rocket damaging my mother's car near our house in Kyiv and a missile destroying a part of our summer house in Chernihiv," he said.

Schools across Ukraine were advised to switch to remote learning in view of Russia's history of striking schools and other civilian sites such as residential buildings and hospitals. In the southern port city of Kherson, which Kyiv's forces retook in November, authorities advised residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside and asked humanitarian groups not to encourage large gatherings.

The U.N. aimed to send a strong message on the eve of the invasion. The resolution, drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, passed 141-7, with 32 abstentions.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the vote was more evidence that not only the West backs his country.

"This vote defies the argument that the global south does not stand on Ukraine's side," Kuleba said. "Many countries representing Latin America, Africa, Asia voted in favor."

The General Assembly has become the most important U.N. body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralyzed by Russia's veto power. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but serve as a barometer of world opinion.

The seven countries voting no were Belarus, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Mali. Amendments proposed by Belarus would have stripped much of the language but were resoundingly defeated.

Foreign ministers and diplomats from more than 75 countries addressed the assembly during two days of debate, with many urging support for the resolution that upholds Ukraine's territorial integrity, a basic principle of the U.N. Charter that all countries must subscribe to when they join the world organization.

The war has killed tens of thousands on both sides and has reduced entire Ukrainian cities to ruins, and its impact has been felt worldwide in higher food and fuel costs and rising inflation.

While other countries in the U.N. focused on Russia's actions, Venezuelan Deputy Ambassador Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said Wednesday that all countries without exception "must stringently comply with the United Nations Charter," a barely veiled dig at an international order long dominated by the U.S. and Europe, and at what some call violations of the charter.

Ayestaran said the countries in his group were against what he called divisive action in the General Assembly, and for "a spirit of compromise."

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that the aggressor and the victim can't be put on equal footing.

"Russia has not sent any positive signal of any minimum willingness to work for a peace," Borrell said. Instead, Russia is intensifying attacks, firing 50,000 rounds every day, and has put 300,000 soldiers on the front lines, double the 150,000 it massed before the invasion, he said.

Facing this reality, Borrell said, the EU and the West have to support Ukraine militarily, impose sanctions on Russia, and try to isolate Moscow diplomatically which is what Kyiv's supporters are trying to do at the United Nations this week.

WORDS FROM CHINA

China's deputy U.N. ambassador, Dai Bing, told the assembly Thursday: "We support Russia and Ukraine in moving towards each other. ... The international community should make joint efforts to facilitate peace talks."

China says it is neutral in the conflict and an advocate of peace talks, but has not criticized the invasion or described it as such. Beijing has condemned the U.S. and its allies over sanctions on Moscow and military assistance to Ukraine. China and Russia have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose the U.S.-led international order.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed the strength of those ties when he met Russian leader Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow this week.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said earlier Thursday that the U.S. would reserve judgment but that China's allegiance with Russia meant it was not a neutral mediator. "We would like to see nothing more than a just and durable peace ... but we are skeptical that reports of a proposal like this will be a constructive path forward," he said.

Price added that the U.S. hopes "all countries that have a relationship with Russia unlike the one that we have will use that leverage, will use that influence to push Russia meaningfully and usefully to end this brutal war of aggression. [China] is in a position to do that in ways that we just aren't."

The peace proposal mainly elaborated on long-held Chinese positions, including referring to the need that all countries' "sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity be effectively guaranteed."

It also called an end to the "Cold War mentality" -- it's standard term for what it regards as U.S. hegemony and interference in other countries.

"A country's security cannot be at the expense of other countries' security, and regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs," the proposal said. "The legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries should be taken seriously and properly addressed."

China abstained Thursday when the U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces. It is one of 16 countries that either voted against or abstained on almost all of five previous resolutions on Ukraine.

Before the cease-fire proposal was released, Zelenskyy called it an important first step.

"I think that, in general, the fact that China started talking about peace in Ukraine, I think that it is not bad. It is important for us that all states are on our side, on the side of justice," he said at a news conference today with Spain's prime minister.

BATTLE FOR SUPPORT

More broadly, Russia and Ukraine have been trying to win support from around the world.

The head of Zelenskyy's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, spoke Tuesday about the U.N. resolution with India's national security adviser because "Ukraine is interested in the broadest possible support for the resolution, in particular from the countries of the global south," a statement from Zelenskyy's office said.

India had a Cold War dependence on the Soviet Union and has abstained several times from voting on U.N. Security Council resolutions demanding that Russia cease its invasion.

Less-powerful countries, including many in Africa, also have been caught up in the diplomatic wrangling.

"We were colonized, and we forgive those who colonized us. Now the colonizers are asking us to be enemies with Russia, who never colonized us; is that fair?" Uganda's foreign minister, Abubaker Jeje Odongo, told the Sputnik news agency this month.

Russia is Africa's top arms supplier and Odongo also noted that most of his country's military equipment is Russian-made.

"Countries in Africa have traditionally been attached in the Cold War division to the Soviet Union, having the old nostalgia, but also Russia has good tools, how to motivate them to be on their side," Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer told reporters in New York on Thursday. "And then there are others, like China, who are big powers, and are very carefully following what's going on, and calculating what's good for them."

TOUR FROM FIRST LADY

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska gave a video tour of human- rights violations in the country following Russia's invasion almost a year ago, telling a U.N. meeting Wednesday: "We have the right to live free, not to be killed or tortured."

She showed destruction in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to capture, where shelling is killing civilians and water is scarce; the mass graves of Ukrainians left behind after Russian occupiers left the city of Izium; the Kramatorsk train station, which was hit by a missile killing 50 people and wounding dozens more trying to flee the war; and many other examples.

At a meeting on "Gross Human Rights Violations Due To The Aggression Against Ukraine" organized by the Kyiv government, Zelenska also pointed to ill-treated emaciated Ukrainian prisoners of war, and the thousands of children Russia has taken from Ukraine and the reported adoption of some of them by Russian families.

"We are fighting for human rights," she said, speaking virtually. "We are fighting for what unites us, the right to freedom, life, not to get tortured and to live freely."

The president's wife stressed that Ukraine's victory in the war will mean the victory of human rights over "lawlessness, torture and destruction."

She called on the United Nations to establish a special tribunal to prosecute crimes of Russian aggression, stressing that "it is not only us who need that, we need that for everyone."

"Justice for Ukraine is justice for the entire world," Zelenska said.

International pressure has been mounting for a special tribunal to be established to prosecute the crime of aggression. The European Union's legislature passed a nonbinding resolution in January calling on the 27-nation bloc to work "in close cooperation with Ukraine to seek and build political support in the U.N. General Assembly and other international forums ... for creating the special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine."

The International Criminal Court, which has a mandate to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, has opened an investigation into crimes committed in Ukraine. But it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Russia's leaders for aggression.

Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoeksta told the meeting that Russia's crimes are piling up a year after its Feb. 24, 2022, invasion, pointing to "child abductions, sexual violence, torture, the shelling of schools, hospitals and houses, the destruction of entire neighborhoods."

He said the Netherlands is taking a leading role in ensuring justice for the people of Ukraine and the quest for accountability which requires "watertight evidence."

Hoeksta announced that the Netherlands is sending two more forensic investigation missions to Ukraine to collect evidence and urged all countries that are parties to the International Criminal Court to contribute to this effort.

He said the Netherlands also strongly supports establishment of an International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression "to collect evidence that can be used to eventually try Russian leadership." He said it should be based in The Hague, the Dutch city that is also the headquarters of the ICC and the International Court of Justice, the U.N.'s highest court.

"We must do all we can to prevent further injustice," Hoeksta said. "There can never be peace in a world where crime and brute force prevails over justice."

BRITISH PROTEST ARRESTS

British police said Thursday they have arrested four people after protesters painted a giant Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London.

The campaign group Led By Donkeys said they painted the 5,400-square-foot blue and yellow flag to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. It said activists wanted to remind Putin that "Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination."

The group said activists safely halted cars before pouring 35 gallons of paint on the road. Vehicles then spread the paint in both directions to create the flag, it said.

London's Metropolitan Police said officers arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remained in custody.

Information for this article was contributed by Anushka Patil and Marc Santora of The New York Times and by Edith M. Lederer, Michael Weissenstein, Vineeta Deepak, Cara Anna and staff writers of The Associated Press.





Monitors at the United Nations headquarters in New York show the results of a U.N. General Assembly vote Thursday on a resolution calling for Russia to cease hostilities in Ukraine. The vote was intended to send a strong message on the eve of the anniversary of the invasion. (AP/Bebeto Matthews)







Ukrainian soldiers of the 3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigade take part in maneuvers Thursday in the Kharkiv area of the country. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)







Paris’ Eiffel Tower is illuminated with the national colors of Ukraine on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country. (AP/Christophe Ena)











