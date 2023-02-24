Arkansas State men at Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La.

RECORDS Arkansas State 11-19, 3-14 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 11-19, 7-10

SERIES ASU leads 45-32

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;11.4;3.3

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;11.4;9.6

G Terrance Ford Jr., 6-1, Fr.;10.2;2.5

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;9.3;4.0

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, Fr.;4.5;5.0

COACH Mike Balado (80-99 in sixth season at Arkansas State and overall)

Louisiana-Monroe

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Tyreke Locure, 6-0, Jr.;14.2;4.2

G Jamari Blackmon, 6-0, Sr.;13.1;3.2

F Thomas Howell, 6-8, So.;9.5;7.8

F Victor Bafutto, 6-10, Sr.;7.7;2.5

G Langston Powell, 6-5, Sr.;6.0;2.4

COACH Keith Richard (152-250 in 13th season at Louisiana-Monroe, 302-367 in 22nd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;La.-Monroe

65.3;Points for;68.0

68.0;Points against;70.2

+0.6;Rebound margin;-0.3

0.0;Turnover margin;-0.1

42.8;FG pct.;41.2

34.3;3-pt. pct.;35.6

66.9;FT pct.;71.3

CHALK TALK These teams met on Dec. 31 when Louisiana-Monroe won 84-72 in ASU's first home Sun Belt Conference game of the season. ... The Red Wolves will be the No. 13 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament unless they lose and Georgia State wins -- then ASU will be 14th. ... Warhawks forward Victor Bafutto averages 2.3 blocks per game, second in the Sun Belt. ... ASU's scoring offense ranks among the bottom 50 teams nationally, averaging 65.3 points.

-- Mitchell Gladstone