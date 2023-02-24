Arkansas State women vs. Texas State
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 11-17, 6-11 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 20-8, 12-5
SERIES ASU leads 10-8
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;15.2;3.0
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;11.5;5.0
F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;9.5;7.9
G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.;8.1;1.5
C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.9;6.6
COACH Destinee Rogers (19-27 in second season at ASU and overall)
Texas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Da'Nasia Hood, 6-1, Sr.;16.9;7.7
G Kennedy Taylor, 5-3, Sr.;10.2;3.2
G Tianna Eaton, 5-10, Sr.;9.5;4.9
F Lauryn Thompson, 6-1, Sr.;8.8;4.9
G Ja'Kayla Bowie, 5-8, Sr.;8.7;3.6
COACH Zenarae Antoine (184-176 in 12th season at Texas State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;Texas State
68.4;Points for;66.8
70.8;Points against;57.1
-2.3;Rebound margin;-0.8
+1.5;Turnover margin;+2.8
37.7;FG pct.;42.5
29.8;3-pt. pct.;32.3
73.8;FT pct.;73.7
CHALK TALK Texas State routed ASU 89-55 when the Red Wolves visited San Marcos, Texas, on Jan. 14. . ... Winners of three straight games, ASU can guarantee a first-round bye in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a win or losses by both Georgia State and Appalachian State. ... The Bobcats lead the Sun Belt in scoring defense, allowing 57.1 points per game. ... Izzy Higginbottom (88.2%) and Lauryn Pendleton (84.6%) rank second and third in the Sun Belt in free-throw percentage.
-- Mitchell Gladstone