Arkansas State women vs. Texas State

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 1:55 a.m.

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 11-17, 6-11 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 20-8, 12-5

SERIES ASU leads 10-8

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;15.2;3.0

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;11.5;5.0

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;9.5;7.9

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.;8.1;1.5

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.9;6.6

COACH Destinee Rogers (19-27 in second season at ASU and overall)

Texas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Da'Nasia Hood, 6-1, Sr.;16.9;7.7

G Kennedy Taylor, 5-3, Sr.;10.2;3.2

G Tianna Eaton, 5-10, Sr.;9.5;4.9

F Lauryn Thompson, 6-1, Sr.;8.8;4.9

G Ja'Kayla Bowie, 5-8, Sr.;8.7;3.6

COACH Zenarae Antoine (184-176 in 12th season at Texas State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Texas State

68.4;Points for;66.8

70.8;Points against;57.1

-2.3;Rebound margin;-0.8

+1.5;Turnover margin;+2.8

37.7;FG pct.;42.5

29.8;3-pt. pct.;32.3

73.8;FT pct.;73.7

CHALK TALK Texas State routed ASU 89-55 when the Red Wolves visited San Marcos, Texas, on Jan. 14. . ... Winners of three straight games, ASU can guarantee a first-round bye in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a win or losses by both Georgia State and Appalachian State. ... The Bobcats lead the Sun Belt in scoring defense, allowing 57.1 points per game. ... Izzy Higginbottom (88.2%) and Lauryn Pendleton (84.6%) rank second and third in the Sun Belt in free-throw percentage.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

