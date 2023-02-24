ASC taking entries for exhibition

Artists in the Mid-South are invited to enter their traditional and digital art to a juried exhibition, with the top prize of $1,000 going to the Best in Show winner.

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition.

The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 1.

The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas, according to a news release.

Accepted art forms include paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture and photography. Beginning this year, digital and video entries are also accepted.

The prizes are Best in Show -- $1,000; first place -- $500; second place -- $200; three $100 merit awards; and $2,000 available in purchase awards.

The Rosenzweig exhibition opens July 20 with a free, public reception from 5-7 p.m. and an awards presentation at 6 p.m. The works will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14.

This exhibition is an opportunity for established and up-and-coming artists to gain recognition, earn prizes, and for ASC to grow its permanent collection, according to the release. ­

"One of the wonderful characteristics of the Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition is the diversity of the works and the artists," said ASC Executive Director Rachel Miller.

"We very much enjoy seeing the diverse talent from our region's artists, and the opportunity to recognize and celebrate their creativity."

This year's juror is artist, educator and curator Rachel Trusty, Ph.D, a visiting assistant professor of women's and gender studies at Bucknell University at Lewisburg, Penn.

Trusty holds a doctorate and a Master of Arts degree in women, gender and sexuality studies from the University of Kansas (2022 and 2020); a Master of Fine Arts degree from Lesley College at Boston (2011); and a Bachelor of Arts degree in sculpture and art education from the University of Central Arkansas at Conway (2006). Details: racheltrusty.com.

ASC's long-running Rosenzweig exhibition is made possible by the ASC Endowment Fund and The Irene Rosenzweig Endowment Fund Inc.

The exhibition is named after the educator and scholar, Irene Rosenzweig.

She was born in 1903, and her level of education was notable for a woman of the era.

She earned an undergraduate degree in classical studies from Washington University, and a doctoral degree from Bryn Mawr College.

She was fluent in French, German, Spanish, Latin and Greek. She tutored President Franklin D. Roosevelt's family members during their time in the White House.

Rosenzweig died in 1997. She left a gift to ASC, The Irene Rosenzweig Endowment Fund, which supports the exhibition in her name and includes purchase awards for the center's permanent collection.

Support for ASC is provided in part by the ASC Endowment Fund, the city of Pine Bluff, the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission and the Arkansas Arts Council.

Additional operating support is provided in part by the Windgate Foundation, Ben J. Altheimer Foundation, Kline Family Foundation, Relyance Bank and Simmons Bank.

Artists interested in entering the works for the Rosenzweig exhibition should visit asc701.org/rosenzweig for the submission guidelines and entry portal.

The cost is $25 per entry, with a maximum of five entries accepted per artist. Details: Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

'Untitled I' by Yelena Petroukhina of Little Rock was awarded Best in Show at the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition and is now in the permanent collection of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. ASC is now accepting entries for the 2023 exhibition. (Special to The Commercial/Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas)

