Bella Vista Property Owners Association board works on policy changes proposed by Rules and Regulations Committee

BELLA VISTA -- The board of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association continued working to update and simplify governing documents Feb. 16 during a work session.

Most of the changes were minor, including some simple changes of word choice. A few policies that are no longer relevant will be deleted, according to board members.

The number of some policies will be changed to make it easier to find ones that pertain to certain issues. In general, all policies that relate to certain topics will be grouped together under the same number, but not until the changes are approved.

The Rules and Regulations Committee, which has proposed all the changes, will continue its work, according to the board. When all policy changes have been approved, the committee will move to the bylaws.

"We will have a really good scrub by the end of this deal," board member JB Portillo said. She is the chair of the Rules and Regulations Committee.

Work sessions are designed for the board to ask questions about issues that will be on the agenda of the next board meeting. Usually there are no votes taken at work sessions.

The only other business discussed was a waiver for three bids on a project, which will also be on the agenda of the next board meeting. Association Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson explained that in spite of the association's best efforts, the Country Club pump house project only attracted one bid.

"The good news is it came reasonably close to budget, so we're not asking for a budget variance," Judson said. "Fortunately the bid was reasonable, and it's a company we have worked with previously and we're happy with the work that was done."