The nation in brief: Child-abuse remark censured in Alaska





Child-abuse remark censured in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska -- An Alaska lawmaker with a history of incendiary remarks was censured by the state House after he said it has been argued that cases of fatal child abuse can be a "cost savings" because the child won't need government services.

The House voted 35-1 on Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla, with Eastman the lone dissenter. He was previously censured, in 2017, over comments he made suggesting there are women in Alaska who try to get pregnant to get a "free trip to the city" for abortions.

During a committee hearing Monday on adverse childhood experiences, Eastman asked the testifier how he would respond "to the argument that I have heard on occasion where in the case where child abuse is fatal, obviously it's not good for the child, but it's actually a benefit to society" because there is not a need for government services that child would otherwise be entitled to if they had lived.

The testifier, Trevor Storrs, president and CEO of the Alaska Children's Trust, asked Eastman to repeat what he'd said. "Did you say, 'a benefit for society?'"

"Talking dollars," Eastman said, referencing a figure in a document provided to the committee that was related to costs associated with neglect and abuse.

Storrs called the loss of a child unmeasurable.

Rep. Andrew Gray, an Anchorage Democrat who brought the censure motion, said Eastman should be censured for "offensive, insulting and unsubstantiated statements that undermine the dignity of the House." Gray said he also was speaking as a parent.

Bannon's ex-lawyers sue for payment

NEW YORK -- Steve Bannon's latest legal trouble is a lawsuit alleging he stiffed his former lawyers out of more than $480,000.

Bannon, a conservative strategist and longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sued for breach of contract last week by a Manhattan law firm that defended him in several high-profile legal battles.

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP represented Bannon from 2020 to 2022 in matters including criminal cases stemming from his refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena and from allegations that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the southern U.S. border.

The firm said it also aided Bannon in obtaining a presidential pardon just before Trump left office in 2021.

The lawsuit says Bannon ran up a bill totaling more than $855,000 but that he has paid only $375,000. The firm is seeking payment of $480,487, plus interest and legal costs.

California congressman draws challenge

LOS ANGELES -- Former Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides announced he is seeking the seat held by Republican Rep. Mike Garcia in a district north of Los Angeles that is considered one of the most competitive House battlegrounds in the country.

"Congress isn't doing enough to help people in our part of California and Congressman Garcia has become part of the problem," Whitesides, a Democrat, said Wednesday in a statement announcing his candidacy. "He supports taking away a woman's right to make her own health care decisions and plays politics instead of focusing on the issues that matter and finding solutions to our biggest challenges."

In a statement, Garcia said, "I applaud anyone's decision to try to step in the arena and serve the nation."

"It's a decision I made when I was 18 and will continue to do so as long as necessary to ensure our nation's prosperity and security," Garcia added, alluding to his entry into the U.S. Naval Academy.

Democrats hold a 12-point registration edge in the 27th District, a once-conservative stretch of suburbs and high desert communities that Joe Biden carried by double digits in the 2020 presidential election.

Bid to oust New Orleans mayor submitted

NEW ORLEANS -- Opponents of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell rushed 10 boxes of petitions into City Hall and declared they have enough enough signatures to force a recall of the second-term mayor.

The boxes arrived Wednesday less than an hour before closing time at the registrar of voters' office, just meeting the deadline after a six-month drive.

An election to remove New Orleans' first woman mayor isn't a sure thing, however. The required number of signatures has been a moving, uncertain target. Neither Eileen Carter nor Belden Batiste, two of the founders of the effort, would say exactly how many signatures were turned in, though Carter did provide a clue.

"We have more signatures than the mayor got votes," she said.

Cantrell, who was first elected in 2018, won reelection easily in a low-turnout contest in November 2021, when she received 48,750 votes.

Her second term has been plagued by a myriad of problems -- among them stubborn violent crime, fitful progress on major street projects that have left some city streets a mess and unreliable garbage collection. Questions also have been raised about her personal use of a city-owned apartment.





FILE - Then-Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides speaks at a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, Calif., Sept. 25, 2013. Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, whose 2022 victory in a Democratic-leaning district north of Los Angeles gave the GOP control of the U.S. House, is facing early competition if he seeks another term. Former Virgin Galactic CEO Whitesides announced Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, he was entering the race in Garcia's 27th District. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)







Volunteers carry boxes filled with Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall petitions into City Hall on Wednesday in New Orleans. (AP/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/Chris Granger)





