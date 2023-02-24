COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UA-Fort Smith men close out regular season by defeating Oklahoma Christian

FORT SMITH -- The season came to an end Thursday night for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's basketball team, but it did so on a high note.

The Lions honored seniors David Ekezie, Daryl McElrath and Courtney Murrell as they helped guide the way in a 61-51 victory against Oklahoma Christian in a Lone Star Conference matchup.

"We are who we are because of these three guys," UAFS coach Jim Boone said to the crowd after the game. "The sweat and the tears they have given have helped build our culture. This team has a bright future, but it is with the help of those guys. They have been outstanding and I love these guys."

Ekezie got the start and helped get the offense going. He scored three of the team's initial five points and had two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block during the opening five minutes of the game.

"I was just trying to get into a groove for my teammates," Ekezie said. "We got the win, and that's all that matters. Courtney and Daryl mean so much to me. It was really special playing one last game with these guys."

Payton Brown (15 points), Cameron Bush (13 points) and Drew Miller (10 points) all had big nights for the Lions (12-16, 8-14).

UAFS jumped out to a 25-19 edge at halftime with the help of a 13-3 run late in the first half. Bush was a big part of the offense during that stretch, as he had two steals and easy baskets afterward, which included a dunk.

The Lions' advantage was extended out to 42-28 early in the second half. UAFS used two separate 7-0 runs to help put the game well out of reach. Brown was a big part of the attack after the break, as he finished with a team-high 12 second-half points.

WOMEN'S ROUNDUP

Oklahoma Christian 74, UAFS 63

It wasn't how the seniors wanted the year to end, but they left their impact on the court to end the season Thursday night at the Stubblefield Center.

Aliyah Prince (16 points), Hannah Boyett (13 points), Rodrea Echols (12 points) and Truth Taylor (2 points) were all honored before the game on senior night and combined to score 45 of the team's 63 points for UAFS (10-18, 8-14 Lone Star Conference).

Oklahoma Christian (8-18, 8-14) played the role of spoiler with its hot shooting to start the game, making 52% in the first quarter. The Eagles torched the nets to start the game making their initial four shots while the Lions missed their initial four looks at the basket. That allowed Oklahoma Christian to jump out to a 9-0 lead.

The Lions found themselves down by as much as 17-3 in the first quarter before cutting the Eagles' advantage to 27-17 entering the second quarter. Boyett got the offense kick started with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Two key second-half runs helped Oklahoma Christian secure the road victory. The Eagles used a 9-2 scoring stretch out of halftime for a 46-30 lead then a 16-7 run to start the fourth quarter for a 68-47 advantage.

Oklahoma Christian was guided by 15 points from Brooklin Bain, 13 points from Trinity Dobbs, 12 points from Kate Bradley and 10 points from JaQuia White.