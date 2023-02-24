Exhibit explores life of Scipio A. Jones

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock has opened "The Arc of Justice: The Life and Legacy of S.A. Jones." The exhibit explores the life of Dallas County native Scipio Africanus Jones, a Little Rock lawyer who successfully defended 12 Black men who were condemned to be executed following the Elaine Massacre in 1919.

The exhibit will be available to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through May 31. Admission is free, according to a news release.

"Scipio A. Jones was a towering figure for justice who fought tirelessly to end racial violence and inequity in Arkansas," said Quantia "Key" Fletcher, MTCC museum director. "His legacy continues to move the needle for African Americans in law and politics. Everyone should know his name, and after touring this exhibit, they will."

Jones was born to an enslaved woman, Jemmima Jones, in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County. Jones completed his primary education around Tulip, but later graduated from Walden Seminary (now Philander Smith College) and Bethel Institute (now Shorter College), according to the release.

He studied law and taught public school for four years, after which his credentials were accepted by the Arkansas Supreme Court in 1900 and the U.S. Supreme Court in 1905. Jones remained in Little Rock and practiced law until his death in 1943, according to the release.

Promotion announced to Hudson

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. announced the promotion of Internal Affairs Sgt. Jimmy "Bo" Hudson to chief deputy-jail administrator.

"Chief Deputy Hudson's commitment to his performance and dedication to duty are trademarks for the long-term success of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office," said Woods. "We certainly value all of our employees and are especially pleased to watch them meet the challenges presented and to grow into greater responsibilities and roles. We look forward to Chief Deputy Hudson's ability to achieve the highest level of success in his new role."

Hudson is a 28-year law enforcement veteran. He is a law enforcement professional instructor and has worked in many divisions including patrol, criminal investigations, internal affairs, narcotics, and the Sheriff's Office Special Response Team.

From April 2018 through June 2022 Hudson was assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Little Rock District Office Tactical Diversion Unit, where he and fellow Task Force Officers were charged with investigating, disrupting, and dismantling people and/or organizations suspected of violating the Controlled Substances Act or other local, state, and federal statutes pertaining to illicit drugs.

Hudson is a 1994 graduate of Harding University at Searcy, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. Hudson is a military veteran and served in Military Police Units in the Air Force, Army, and Navy, and was a certified Range Master and a Close Quarters Combat Instructor.

A&P panel to hold meeting

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at the offices of the A&P Commission at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St.

This is the regular monthly meeting that had to be rescheduled, according to a news release. Details: (870) 534-2121.