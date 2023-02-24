Crystal Shawanda performs Saturday in Bentonville, Ocie Fisher celebration Sunday in Fayetteville

JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter Crystal Shawanda performs with Alex Lopez in Bentonville this weekend. Shawanda dropped her album, Midnight Blues, late last year and will share her latest fiery bluesy Americana collection at 8 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. Tickets will be $15-$25 on the day of the show, $10-$25 today at meteorguitargallery.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Chase Myska, Ray Porter and Mo Alexander perform comedy at 7 p.m. today at Prohibition Bar, 701 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

• Grateful Talking Deadheads play at 9 p.m. today with Larkin Poe and Zach Person at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; a benefit for Ocie Fisher starts at 1 p.m. Sunday with Ocie Fisher Band, Divas on Fire and a St. James Gospel Tribute at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

• The United for Ukraine concert featuring Julia Tymochko, Ian Crookston and Garth Smith begins at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive, Bella Vista. events.forpeace.us.

• Common Roots perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville.

• Samantha Hunt and Patti Steel perform at 7 p.m. today and Red Oak Ruse plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators perform at 6 p.m. today at New Dehli Cafe, 2 N. Main St. in Eureka Springs buddyshute.com

• Circle of Thirds performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

• Dirty Flannel Shirt performs at 7 p.m. Saturday and Paden Baggett plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at JJ's Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, Fort Smith.

• Share the love with Beer and Hymns from 5-7 p.m. Sunday (benefiting Essentials Outreach, learn more at beerandhymns.com) at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road in Springdale. tontitownwinery.com

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.