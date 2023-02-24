Marriages

Larry Matthews, 45, and Kaiya Lawson, 25, both of Little Rock.

Getty Guzman-Gabriel, 47, and Nestor Orellana, 41, both of North Little Rock.

Kenneth Howard, 61, and Joyce Bynum, 62, both of North Little Rock.

Timothy Sullivan, 56, and Lori Brockway, 58, both of Sherwood.

Andrew Marsh, 40, and Xiaofei Yang, 49, both of Little Rock.

Phillip Gardner, 52, and Ewan Hughes, 49, both of Little Rock.

Roy Crews, 29, and Leslie Ackley, 28, both of Maumelle.

Raymond Smith, 25, of Jacksonville and Sierra Green, 23, of England.

James Stewart, 42, of North Little Rock and Patricia Mitchell, 44, of Little Rock.

Lamarcus Cole, 28, of Little Rock and Ieshia Pace, 33, of Alexander.

Kaytlyn Henry, 18, and Josiah Hillman, 18, both of Jacksonville.

Raven Wright, 30, and John Duhart, 27, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-617. Roderick Woods v. Jennifer Woods.

23-618. Victoria Greenwood-Ervin v. Stanley Ervin Jr.

23-621. Justin Middleton v. Taliah Frazier.

23-622. Tasha Smith v. Brandon Smith.

23-624. Pledger Miller Jr. v. Allisa Miller.

23-625. Brandy Howell v. Mandrell Howell.

23-628. Jean Mathis v. Walter Williams.

23-632. Georgette Long v. John Long.

23-641. Taiwo Jenty v. Linda Jenty.

GRANTED

21-3953. Cambrea Meiers v. Chad Lewellyn.

22-3443. Octavio Nava v. Christopher Tapia Contreras.

22-3481. William Allison v. Rachel Allison.

22-3893. Fe'Gerra Galmore v. Devontev Galmore.

22-3902. Mekinsey Berryhill v. Stuart Berryhill.

22-3942. Jacob Cox v. Maria Cox.

22-4372. Monica Hughes v. Darius Hughes.