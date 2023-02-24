Police beat: Drugs, gun found during traffic stop

Drugs, gun found during traffic stop

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man they say had drugs and a gun during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Jason Smith, 19, of Little Rock, near 9001 W. Markham St. around 11 a.m. and determined he did not have a valid driver's license, according to the report.

Police towed the vehicle, and a search recovered suspected marijuana, pills, digital scales and a gun, the report says.

Smith faces felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and two drug possession charges. He also faces misdemeanor drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession charges and citations for making an improper turn, driving without a driver's license, speeding and lacking liability insurance.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening, the jail's online inmate roster showed.