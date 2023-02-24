Early morning fire kills Van Buren woman

VAN BUREN -- A Friday morning fire took the life of a Van Buren woman, according to Fire Marshal Stanley Clark.

The woman was identified as Anita Yeakley, 72. The fire started in a bedroom at Yeakley's apartment. shortly before 9:30 a.m., Clark said. She lived at Pavilion Apartments on South 21st Street.

Firefighters found Yeakley and she was taken to a hospital where she died.

Firefighters were able to save Yeakley's small dog, which is now with family members, according to neighbors.

Clark said firefighters don't yet know the cause of the fire, but the investigation was continuing.