Fayetteville man sentenced to more than 11 years in federal pen for dealing meth

FAYETTEVILLE -- A drug dealer was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Richard Heath Brown, 46, of Fayetteville was sentenced to 140 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the news release states.

Detectives with the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force were investigating Brown for drug trafficking on Jan. 25, 2022, according to court documents. Detectives learned Brown possessed methamphetamine and he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. After receiving information about Brown's vehicle, detectives located and arrested him. They found a black bag in the vehicle that contained about 14.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case.