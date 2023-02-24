Fayetteville to hold information session for nonprofit groups seeking financial assistance

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city will help nonprofit groups apply for financial assistance during an information session today.

The City Council this week allocated $1 million from its share of federal American Rescue Plan money to help nonprofit groups recoup financial losses incurred during the pandemic. The time period for the incurred losses is March 3, 2020, to March 2, 2021.

City staff will be available at 2 p.m. today to help nonprofit groups fill out applications. The session will be held in person in Room 326 of City Hall at 113 W. Mountain St. and online via Zoom. The link to the Zoom session can be found at https://bit.ly/fayARPAzoom. Registration is required beforehand to attend via Zoom.

Each nonprofit group can receive up to $100,000. The city will accept applications starting Monday until 5 p.m. March 10. Organizations must fill out completed applications with all the necessary supporting documents to be considered. Eligible organizations are those that meet the definition of a nonprofit group, specifically 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations.

Any organization that also applied to the city's other two American Rescue Plan programs can apply to receive money under the new program. One of the previous programs was for revenue loss reimbursement covering March 2021 to March 2022. The other was a "subrecipient" program that provided nonprofits money in exchange for services.

Applications can be found at https://bit.ly/fayARPAapps.

Money will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.



